In Our View: Herrera Beutler proves she can handle the truth

As a longtime, former member of the Republican Party, it embarrasses and saddens me to see the Grand Old Party self-destruct. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is now a voice in the wilderness, that rare current Republican elected official who is sufficiently honest, decent, and patriotic as to preclude her from buying into or indulging the dangerous fantasy that Donald Trump won the November 3 election. Her belief in democracy has earned her the wrath of party stalwarts who have joined the Trump cult of dishonesty, and who refuse to accept anything less than total, blind allegiance to the leader.