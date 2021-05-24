In Our View: Herrera Beutler proves she can handle the truth
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Battle Ground, warrants praise for standing on the side of truth in the wake of a Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. While some members of her party have tried to downplay the events or used twisted semantics in an attempt to gaslight the public, Herrera Beutler consistently has placed country above partisanship. Most recently, she was one of 35 House Republicans to vote last week in favor of forming a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot.www.columbian.com