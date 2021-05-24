Schram: It’s time for a Gaza show-and-tell

Our task today is to finally make clear a couple of core realities that have somehow remained camouflaged and unrecognized in the human tragedy in Gaza and Israel. Our plan is to cut through both the fog of war and the bomfog of the war-explainers. And as a fragile cease-fire has just begun between Hamas and Israel, it is way past time for us to do this. That’s because, for weeks, we have been allowing the war-makers to double as our war-explainers. And yes, the “we” I am talking about includes the most highly respected of my news media colleagues. So buckle up.