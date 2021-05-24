Weyburn employers see benefits of supportive employment program
(Shown above are three participants in the supportive employment program:Danielle Stachoski has been employed at Creekside Carwash since August 2019. Creekside has created a workplace environment conducive for success by recognizing the skills of all individuals. Joshua Baun has been employed with Rona since it opened in September 2020, prior to that he was employed by New Age Motorsports since May 2018. Leah Whitrow has been employed with the Rolling Pin Bakery and Café since March 2021. The Rolling Pin Bakery has created a pro-accessibility culture by having a workplace environment that is welcoming to all, exemplifies acceptance and respect, all while breaking down barriers! When asked about her position, Leah says “she just loves bring there!”)www.weyburnreview.com