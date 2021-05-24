newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

UK travellers made nearly 75% fewer trips abroad in 2020, figures show

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqJnr_0a98oAEy00
Travel abroad (PA Archive)

People from the UK made nearly 75% fewer trips abroad in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic, new data suggests.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), published on Monday, show that UK residents made an estimated 23.8 million visits overseas in 2020.

This was the lowest figure since 1985 and down 74% on 2019 when there were 93.1 million visits, the ONS said.

The data also showed that travellers from the UK spent an estimated £13.8 billion on trips abroad in 2020, 78% less than the previous year.

These falls were echoed in a similar drop in the estimated number of trips to the UK by overseas residents, to 11.1 million in 2020 – 73% fewer than in 2019.

The figures also showed that overseas residents spent an estimated £6.2 billion on their visits to the UK in 2020, 78% less than the previous year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15yqzt_0a98oAEy00
UK residents' visits abroad (PA Graphics)

The ONS said: “These large falls are attributable to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, with travel restrictions and reluctance to travel becoming widespread.”

The ONS said its modelling based on past trends suggested that 60% of UK residents’ visits abroad were for holidays, with 14.2 million holiday trips overseas in 2020.

This is a drop of 76% compared with the 58.7 million holiday trips abroad in 2019, it added.

There was an 81% drop in visits to North America by UK residents to 1.1 million, a 74% fall in trips to Europe to 18.7 million, and a 73% decline in visits to other countries – outside Europe and North America – to 4.1 million.

ONS modelling also suggested that taking a holiday was the most popular reason for coming to the UK in 2020, with 4.4 million visits – a 74% drop compared with 2019.

Business trips and visits to friends and relatives decreased by 72% in 2020 compared with 2019 to 2.5 million and 3.4 million respectively, the ONS said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVZoX_0a98oAEy00
Overseas residents visits to the UK (PA Graphics)

Visits by North American residents fell by 78% to 1.2 million in 2020, visits by European residents dropped by 71% to 8 million, and visits by residents of “other countries” decreased by 76% to 1.9 million.

The ONS said the figures for April to December 2020 were based on “administrative sources and modelling” and should be “viewed with caution”.

It added: “The statistics have been produced to the highest quality possible, but the methods used have not been subject to full review and scrutiny.

“Also, we have made assumptions that some previous trends have continued; for example, the proportions of passengers travelling for business or holidays.”

newschain

newschain

23K+
Followers
71K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travellers#Uk#National Holidays#Uk Residents#Trips#Figures#Overseas Residents#Visits#European Residents#North American Residents#People#April#Reluctance#Caution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
Country
U.K.
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelTravel Weekly

‘Half of travellers’ will book UK breaks via online travel agencies

Half of UK travellers intend to book via an online travel agency (OTA) after Covid-19, new data released by Expedia reveals. Domestic travellers are set to lead the way by staying longer and spending more on hotels and services against direct hotel bookers. The research shows that OTAs are a...
Travelharrisondaily.com

German Greens want more rail travel, fewer domestic flights

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's environmentalist Greens party wants to boost rail travel at the expense of domestic flights to help the country achieve its goal of sharply reducing greenhouse gas …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Lifestyleliveinsurancenews.com

Your first trip to UK: advices and tips

Visiting the United Kingdom for the first time? Visiting a new country can be extremely daunting and individuals can often feel nervous as well as excited before visiting one of the most desirable destinations in the world. Here is a list of things and tips to keep in mind whilst visiting the UK for the very first time to make your first trip comfortable, memorable and to avoid any unwanted confusion.
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Just one in 10 UK adults confident of ‘normal’ holiday abroad

Just one in 10 UK adults is confident of having a ‘normal’ summer holiday abroad this year, according to a YouGov poll of travel intentions. The latest YouGov poll also found just 8% of respondents have an overseas holiday booked despite the number of bookings rolled over to this summer from the spring or from last year.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mirror

Inside first UK flight to Portugal after travel ban ends as thousands jet abroad

Thousands of British holidaymakers are heading for the Portuguese sunshine today after the government put it on their 'green list' for travel. Today marks a milestone for the easing of restrictions as pubs and restaurants once again open for indoor visits, two families or a group of six can meet indoors and it becomes permitted to travel to 'green list' countries for leisure.
Worldkentlive.news

How to show that you've had a Covid vaccine when travelling abroad

The UK government has released details of how to prove you've had your Covid jab when travelling abroad - for work or for a holiday. The NHS app and the NHS website are the main places to go - but there is another option for those without access to a computer, smartphone or tablet and an internet connection.
Lifestyletravelmole.com

Spain lifts restrictions for UK travellers

The Spanish Tourist Office in London confirmed that British travellers are allowed to freely enter Spain for non-essential purposes, such as tourism as of 24 May. A Spanish Ministerial Order includes the United Kingdom in the list of third countries whose residents are not affected by the temporary restriction of non-essential travel.
TravelBBC

Travel abroad: Can I go on a foreign holiday from Wales?

The first holiday flight has left Wales after rules changed to allow trips abroad again. The Cardiff to Malaga flight on Tuesday morning took off despite the first minister saying foreign travel was "best avoided". Wales now has a traffic light system of travel, like in England and Scotland, meaning...
Public Healthholyrood.com

Vaccine certificates made available for people travelling abroad

People in Scotland who are travelling abroad will now be able to access a record of their vaccination status. The Scottish Government says only those going to a destination where certification is needed for entry should download or request it. The letter can be accessed from an NHS portal or,...
Economymusically.com

UK collecting society PPL reveals its figures for 2020

Collecting society revenues are an important metric to judge the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on musicians’ (and specifically on songwriters’) incomes. UK society PPL has announced its latest figures this morning, and they show £225.7m of collections in 2020: down 17% year-on-year. However, PPL pointed out that this was still its third-highest annual collections total ever.
TravelBBC

Covid: People in Wales asked not to travel abroad in 2021

People should avoid foreign holidays this year even though they may be allowed to, Wales' first minister says. UK government advice is that from Monday people in England can holiday abroad in a small number of countries. But Welsh ministers say people in Wales should only go abroad from 17...
Lifestylelodivalleynews.com

The UK advises against unnecessary trips to Spain

Anne-Marie Trevlion, Secretary of State for the British Economy, today asked that the Spanish government lift restrictions on tourist entry from the United Kingdom, but do not travel to Spain except in emergencies. Speaking to Sky News, Trevlion said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was “clear” about not taking leisure trips...
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Vaccine certificates for those travelling abroad

People in Scotland travelling to a foreign country will now be able to access a vaccine certificate, the Scottish government has confirmed. Only those travelling to destinations which require a record of vaccination status should download their certificate from an NHS portal. It can also be requested in the post...