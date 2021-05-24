This Week’s Trend-Setting Celebrity Looks – May
The young singer surprised us in a very wild and carefree outfit while going for a walk through the streets of Beverly Hills. Becky didn’t hesitate to combine her favorite “mom jeans” with a snakeskin top and a beautiful brown leather trench coat with belted cuffs. The 24-year-old actress closed the outfit with strappy cream sandals, retro sunglasses with an orange tint, and a cute crocodile-skin “lunchbox” style bag, which has been gaining popularity among celebrities.www.explica.co