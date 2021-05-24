This Week’s Trend-Setting Celebrity Looks – May

There's no limit to what can be done with a LEGO set. Fans can stock their collections with buildable versions of Star Wars ships, real-life landmarks, famous paintings, and plenty more. The beauty of these iconic bricks is that everyone can find something to enjoy, regardless of age and interests. And to coincide with the beginning of Pride Month this June, LEGO is releasing a set designed to celebrate the positivity and diversity of its fans in the LBGTQIA+ community.