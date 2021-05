The latest expansion of Final Fantasy XIV is adding a feature that fans of the game have been wanting for a long time. Players will finally be able to move their characters to any data center around the world without logging out of the game.”Because we’re constantly striving to improve your gaming experience in Final Fantasy XIV, we have introduced the Data Center Travel system. This will make it a breeze for you to move your character from one server to another without any hassles.” Said the officials of the game. A new expansion for Final Fantasy XIV is now available, adding new features and challenges to the popular game. The game’s director, Naoki Yoshida, has high hopes for the expansion after saying that there are many new adventures to be discovered.