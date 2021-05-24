newsbreak-logo
Houston beauty platform Upgrade Boutique hiring, opening first location after $1.7M raise

By Chris Mathews
bizjournals
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston-based Upgrade Boutique, a tech-enabled beauty platform, raised a $1.7 million funding round and plans to open its first retail location this summer. Upgrade's $1.7 million seed round was co-led by two Houston-based venture capital firms: Mercury Fund and The Artemis Fund. Additional investors in the seed round include Austin-based Next Coast Ventures. Upgrade has raised nearly $2 million in total venture capital funding, the company said.

