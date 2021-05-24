Celebrate Your Independence and and More Events for July

This year, the Town of Bloomsburg and the Bloomsburg Fair Association are teaming up for the July 4th Celebration. This will be held on Saturday, July 3rd. There will be vendors, crafters, food and more for you to do while you watch the fireworks at dusk from the Bloomsburg fairgrounds parking lot. Please donate today to make sure we can celebrate America’s Birthday in style. A gift of any amount will help make the 2021 fireworks display happen.