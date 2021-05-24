newsbreak-logo
Celebrate Your Independence and and More Events for July

By INVISION Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1 National Independent Retailer Month celebrates its 10th anniversary this year amid a growing awareness that mom and pop businesses are not only good for marketplace diversity, but also help support the unique identities of neighborhoods, and keep more dollars in the local community. Proclaim your independence with an event tied to July 4th. The Independent Retailer Month site (invisionmag.com/062107) has visual elements you can print out for your store windows.

