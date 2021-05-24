A Closer Look at Waiting by Gordon Coutts

In Issue 49, we reviewed some of the more promising advancements in materials and construction techniques for EV traction motors, one of which—the axial flux design—will be the focus of this article. Despite being characterized as an advanced construction technique, the axial flux design is actually one of the oldest ways of constructing a motor—it’s just that up until relatively recently it was relegated to niche applications in which the primary requirement was maintaining a low profile, rather than high power, efficiency, etc. What really changed the situation for axial flux motors were advancements in both permanent magnets and composite materials. Consequently, axial flux motors may go from being a niche use and historical curiosity to an important (and, perhaps, dominant) part of the EV traction market.