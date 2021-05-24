newsbreak-logo
A Closer Look at Waiting by Gordon Coutts

By Dan Scott
drawpaintacademy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe whole painting is about the concept of "waiting". An immaculately dressed lady sits with a distant stare. Her bag packed ready to go. She plays the part well. Waiting is a tricky concept to depict. It's subtle and nuanced, unlike anger or joy. Below are some key observations:. Context...

drawpaintacademy.com
