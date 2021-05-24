LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home set rumoured for October

Hold the front page! Spider-Man’s been sighted antagonising J. Jonah Jameson again, swinging about The Daily Bugle offices. Only this adventure’s playing out in plastic brick form. That’s because Lego Daily Bugle (£274.99) immortalises the famous building across three floors packed with details. By the time you’re done with its 3772 pieces, your fingers will feel rougher than Sandman’s, but you’ll have an 82cm tall modular construction before you, housing a whopping 25 minifigures. Jameson can bellow at Peter Parker to get some photos of Spider-Man, and the young photographer can nip into the side alley, get changed, thwart the attacks of a bevy of super-villains (Doctor Octopus; Carnage; Green Goblin; Venom; and more), while looking quizzically at alternate versions of himself (Spider-Ham; Spider-Gwen; Miles Morales) and then narrowly avoiding being run down by a speeding New York taxi. All in a day’s work for your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!