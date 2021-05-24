newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

LEGO Spider-Man: Far From Home set rumoured for October

By Chris Wharfe
brickfanatics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA belated LEGO Marvel set based on 2019’s Spider-Man: Far From Home is rumoured to be on the way in September. Instagram user lego_club_news reports that set number 76184 – previously rumoured to draw from the upcoming threequel Spider-Man: No Way Home – will actually be based on Tom Holland’s most recent outing as the webslinger.

www.brickfanatics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Holland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Spider Man#Lego Marvel#October#Lego Marvel#No Way Home#Spidey#Brick Fanatics#Infinity Saga#Lego Fan#Cinemas#December#Blue Suit#Outing#Weird Literary Blood#Diving#Europe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Lego
News Break
Spider-Man
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Movies
News Break
Instagram
Related
MoviesCollider

’Spider-Man: No Way Home” Behind-the-Scenes Images Show Tom Holland Back at School

Despite the constant rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home, we don’t know too much about the upcoming Marvel film. Yet a few new photos posted on Spider-Man star Jacob Batalon’s Instagram show that it looks like at least some of the movie occurs at Midtown School of Science & Technology, where Peter Parker (Tom Holland), Ned (Batalon), and MJ (Zendaya) go to school, and it looks like at some point, Peter gets beat up.
Moviesinspiredtraveler.ca

Kirsten Dunst’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Arrival Just Confirmed!

From what it seems, not only will the three versions of Spider-Man appear but also the occasional Mary Jane in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man: No Way Home has already gone from being the third installment of the adventures of the wall-climbing superhero played by Tom Holland to be the movie with the most mystery of all those that Marvel plans to release soon and, beyond the title, none of the information on this tape has yet been made official.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Listing Sparks Rumors of Kirsten Dunst's Return

Keep your table salt handy for this one, a report from Games Radar about a tweet from "Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst News" has once again sparked rumors about a return of the original Spider-Man movie stars. As pointed out by the account, Askia Won-Ling Jacob was reportedly credited on IMDB as Kirsten Dunst's personal costumer for the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, a credit that has since been removed. Once again it's worth noting that IMDB credits can be edited by most users and shouldn't be taken as confirmation of anything. Askia Won-Ling Jacob has previous Marvel Studios credits though, but that doesn't mean she's working on this one.
DesignStuff.tv

Build Lego’s new 3772-piece Daily Bugle Spider-Man set with great responsibility

Hold the front page! Spider-Man’s been sighted antagonising J. Jonah Jameson again, swinging about The Daily Bugle offices. Only this adventure’s playing out in plastic brick form. That’s because Lego Daily Bugle (£274.99) immortalises the famous building across three floors packed with details. By the time you’re done with its 3772 pieces, your fingers will feel rougher than Sandman’s, but you’ll have an 82cm tall modular construction before you, housing a whopping 25 minifigures. Jameson can bellow at Peter Parker to get some photos of Spider-Man, and the young photographer can nip into the side alley, get changed, thwart the attacks of a bevy of super-villains (Doctor Octopus; Carnage; Green Goblin; Venom; and more), while looking quizzically at alternate versions of himself (Spider-Ham; Spider-Gwen; Miles Morales) and then narrowly avoiding being run down by a speeding New York taxi. All in a day’s work for your friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man!
Shoppingbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Friends TV show GWP rumoured for June

A Friends TV show-themed gift-with-purchase is rumoured to be on the way this summer, tying into the upcoming release of LEGO 10292 The Friends Apartments. Instagram user briqfoundation reports that a Friends-themed mug will soon be available as a freebie through LEGO Stores and LEGO.com. At the moment, it’s not clear whether this will be an actual ceramic mug with a LEGO Friends design, a buildable LEGO mug, or something closer to the plastic, oversized minifigure accessory mugs currently sold through official channels.
Shoppingfbtb.net

Extra! Extra! LEGO Reveals Massive Daily Bugle Spider-Man Set!

Spider-Man J. Jonah Jameson (exclusive) Unfortunately, these are the only pictures of the figs that were made public:. J. Jonah Jameson isn’t quite exclusive. It’s a bit of a grey area since he was released twice before but he is new for 2021, so I guess that’s something. Still, it was 8 years ago since the last version so this is just another incentive to pick up this set.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Spider-Man star shares behind the scenes photos from No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home is creeping closer to its release date but we still don't know all that much about the movie's plot – so we'll take all the little hints we can get. Thankfully, actor Jacob Batalon, who plays Peter Parker's best friend Ned Leeds in the Marvel movies, has given us a little taster of what to expect with a trio of behind-the-scenes snaps from the film's set.
MoviesComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trolls Fans With The Trailer They've Been Waiting For

As fans continue to wait for an official trailer to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the official Twitter account for the movie decided to have some fun at the expense of the impatient. It all started when one fan account posted a photo of an actual trailer on a truck with the Spider-Man: No Way Home logo across it, prompting the official Spider-Man movie account to retweet it with the message "as requested." Naturally this only threw gas on the fire of the Marvel fans eagerly awaiting a first look at the new film from Sony and Marvel Studios but it could still be some time before it arrives.
Lifestylebleedingcool.com

Highlights from Best Spider-Man Collection Ever Assembled Hit Auction

This past February, news surfaced of an astounding collection of all things Spider-Man assembled by Los Angeles defense attorney Steve Levine. Levine intended for the collection to be sold to benefit his family financially after his battle with cancer. Sadly, Steve Levin passed in February, and no single buyer for the collection emerged at that time. Dubbed the Spider-Steve Collection in honor of Levin's dedication in assembling it, highlights from the collection will be auctioned off for the family by Heritage Auctions beginning with the June 17-19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction.
MoviesCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME "Trailer" Shared By Sony Pictures As They Troll Fans Demanding First Look

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to swing into theaters this December, but aside from a handful of unrevealing stills, we've seen next to nothing from Jon Watts' film. There are heaps of rumors doing the rounds, and almost all of them point to Tom Holland's web-slinger taking a journey through the Marvel Multiverse and coming face-to-face with the heroes and villains from the Spider-Man franchises of the past (including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield).
Moviesepicstream.com

Official Spider-Man Twitter Unveils No Way Home's First Official "Trailer"

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Despite the fact that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' joint production Spider-Man: No Way Home will be hitting theaters this year, details about the highly-anticipated third Spidey flick are still being kept under wraps. Aside from the confirmation that both Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will be one of the villains in the project, all we know for now is that the film is being dubbed by Tom Holland himself as "the most ambitious superhero film" ever which is quite the claim when you think about it.