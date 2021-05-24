AMD AM5 600-Series Motherboard Specs Leak Online
With the launch of the Ryzen 5000 platform last year, it is fully expected this would mark the official last-line of the AM4 socket platform (well, excluding any XT revisions). This is a move that should, on the whole, be commended as AMD has stuck with AM4 since the initial Ryzen release back in 2017, making compatibility and upgradability a lot easier for Team Red’s supporters. If nothing else, AM4 has certainly been more consistent than Intel, who seemingly changes sockets like the average person changes underwear.www.eteknix.com