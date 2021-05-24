newsbreak-logo
Computers

AMD AM5 600-Series Motherboard Specs Leak Online

By Mike Sanders
eteknix.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the launch of the Ryzen 5000 platform last year, it is fully expected this would mark the official last-line of the AM4 socket platform (well, excluding any XT revisions). This is a move that should, on the whole, be commended as AMD has stuck with AM4 since the initial Ryzen release back in 2017, making compatibility and upgradability a lot easier for Team Red’s supporters. If nothing else, AM4 has certainly been more consistent than Intel, who seemingly changes sockets like the average person changes underwear.

Computerslinuxtoday.com

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 16th, 2021

(Other stories by Marius Nestor) This week has been a bit slow in Linux news and releases, but we saw the launch of a new major Bodhi Linux release, Canonical finally enabled the upgrade path from Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) to Ubuntu 21.04 (Hirsute Hippo), and UBports released the Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 software update for Ubuntu Phones. On top of that, NVIDIA released a new graphics driver for Linux, BSD, and Solaris systems with support for a bunch of new laptop GPUs, Canonical published the first Linux kernel security update for Ubuntu 21.04, and System76 launched their Launch mechanical and highly configurable keyboard.
ComputersHEXUS.net

AMD Radeon RX 6600 / XT specs outlined in GPU-Z screenshots

Earlier this week HEXUS reported upon the EEC regulatory filing from ASRock, which sketched out the AMD AIB partner's intentions to launch approximately six graphics cards as Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600 XT products. Now some supplemental technical information has emerged with regard to these GPUs via Twitter's HXL and China's ChipHell forum.
ComputersHot Hardware

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Navi 23 Series Alleged Clock Speeds, PCIe 4, And Mem Specs Leaked

AMD will eventually get around to fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series with some lower tier models at more affordable price points. Well, in practice anyway—in reality, GPUs of all shapes and sizes are scarce and overpriced in today's landscape. Be that as it may, more GPUs are coming, and a recent leak highlights what to expect from one of them: Navi 23.
Computersanandtech.com

AT Deals: Crucial P2 2TB M.2 SSD Marked Down To $190

Every now and then the best hardware deals come directly from the manufacturer, such is the case today with this offer we found on Crucial's P2 2TB SSD. The official recommended price is listed at $224 but today it's available for just $190 through Crucial's online web store. This offer...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Redmi Note 10 Ultra price, specs, and design leaked

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 10 series of smartphones already has a list of five smartphones that include the Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10 5G, and Redmi Note 10S. And now it seems like a new one called Redmi Note 10 Ultra is set to join it.
Computersvideocardz.com

AMD Radeon RX 6600 series to feature up to 8GB GDDR6 memory and PCIe Gen4 x8 interface

Some exclusive information on upcoming mid-range Navi 23 based graphics cards from AMD has been revealed by Igor Wallossek. AMD is set to launch its third graphics card based on RDNA2 architecture soon. This entry-level solution is clearly better suited for the mobile market, where light 1080p gaming and multimedia use are very popular. However, the GPU will also launch for the desktop market under Radeon RX 6600 series. Despite its small size, the GPU is set to compete with AMD’s own very popular RDNA1 based Radeon RX 5700 series thanks to various optimizations coming with RDNA2 architecture.
Computerstechadvisor.com

AMD Ryzen 6000 Series: Release date, pricing and spec rumours

Despite significant stock shortages, the Ryzen 5000 series has been well received since launching in November 2020. The subsequent arrival of Intel's Rocket Lake chips has intensified the competition, with some benchmarks putting the CPUs neck-and-neck. However, we're looking to head to what AMD has planned next. Here's everything you...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

Galaxy A22, A22 5G Leak Reveals Key Specs & Design Differences

Despite being speculated on for months now, Samsung‘s Galaxy A22 continues to elude the market. The device is long-rumored to arrive as the cheapest 5G phone from the Korean firm to date. However, it will be also available in a 4G variant. Now, a fresh leak has shown us how the two variants will differ in terms of design as well as specs.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

DF Direct Weekly takes on the PSVR2 spec leak, The Coalition on UE5 and RetroTink 5x

Eleven episodes in and we're not still run out of chat! DF Direct Weekly is where the core team members take a break from their tasks every Thursday to discuss the biggest tech stories of the week. The show goes out on Saturday to members of the Digital Foundry Supporter Program, who also provide excellent source material for our weekly Q+A. The show then gets its public release every Monday, where you shall discover what we think about topics as diverse as The Coalition's announcement that it's working with Unreal Engine 5, to the reveal of the Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti notebook GPU, to the leak of the PSVR2 specifications.
Computerswepc.com

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G Performance Leaked

The well-known and reputable hardware leaker Tum Apisak has released some interesting benchmark data that he has found which apparently shows the performance of the APU using the CPU-Z and Geekbench 5 tests. The AMD Ryzen 5 5600G generated a single-thread score of 596 on CPU-Z on a system with...
ComputersHEXUS.net

Purported AMD Ryzen Mobile APU roadmap leaks

A previously unseen AMD mobile processor roadmap that extends into 2022 has been leaked by a Twitter leaker called Vegeta, spotted via VideoCardz. In the roadmap image below you can see launches mostly complete but 2022 still contains plenty of juicy titbits. Before we dive deeper it is worth pointing out that the source asserts Van Gogh, previously slated to arrive this year, has been cancelled.
Computerstechadvisor.com

AMD Zen 4 release date, devices and spec news

But while Ryzen 6000 chips are expected before the end of the year, we may be waiting until 2022 for the next generation of Zen architecture. Here's everything we know so far. At the Zen 3 reveal in October 2020, AMD Chief Technology Officer Mark Papermaster confirmed that Zen 4 was "on track, in design". His presentation was accompanied by the following timeline:
ComputersHot Hardware

Alleged AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Navi 23 Graphics Card Spied In Leaked Photo

It is no big secret that AMD will eventually get around to fleshing out its Radeon RX 6000 series with lower tier models at more affordable price points. Exactly when, at what specific price points, and the specifications are questions that will be answered in due time. For now, however, we can at least look at what appears to be a Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card in engineering sample form.
SoftwareFudzilla

AMD mobile processor roadmap leaked

According to a new mobile processor roadmap leaked on Twitter, AMD appears to have walked away from Van Gogh. The roadmap image was leaked by a Twitter leaker called Vegeta and significantly says that Van Gogh, which was supposed to be arriving this year, has been canned. Vegeta stated: "This...
Electronicsmspoweruser.com

New information about Galaxy Watch 4 just leaked online

Rumors were rife that Samsung will ditch its own TizenOS to embrace Google’s WearOS. It seems that there were some elements of truth to the rumor as a trusted source has got some insider information as to how Samsung is planning to execute the whole thing. According to sources close...