Man arrested after alleged carjacking in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested William Arroyo, 55, after he allegedly carjacked an occupied vehicle from a parking garage in the first block of South Main Street early Saturday morning.

Arroyo, address listed as homeless, crashed the vehicle into a utility pole at Amber Lane and North Welles Street during a pursuit with police, according to court records.

Arroyo was charged with robbery of a vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $35,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to 41 S. Main St. at the Park and Lock Central garage at about 12:30 a.m. when a woman claimed her vehicle was stolen.

She told police she was sitting in her 2013 Hyundai with a man on one of the upper levels when a man, identified as Arroyo, opened the passenger side door saying, “This is a stickup.” Arroyo ordered the passenger out and he got into the seat ordering the woman to drive.

She drove out of the garage and around the block and abandoned her vehicle when she stopped in the area of South Main and East Northampton streets. A bystander called 911.

As another officer was giving the passenger a ride home, they spotted the Hyundai in the area of East Northampton Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Arroyo initiated a pursuit on Amber Lane and North Hancock Street. When Arroyo turned onto North Welles Street, he struck a utility pole and arrested.

Police said they found a bag of marijuana hidden in Arroyo’s groin area.