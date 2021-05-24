newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes-barre, PA

Man arrested after alleged carjacking in downtown Wilkes-Barre

By Ed Lewis
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 4 days ago

WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested William Arroyo, 55, after he allegedly carjacked an occupied vehicle from a parking garage in the first block of South Main Street early Saturday morning.

Arroyo, address listed as homeless, crashed the vehicle into a utility pole at Amber Lane and North Welles Street during a pursuit with police, according to court records.

Arroyo was charged with robbery of a vehicle, fleeing or attempting to elude police, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, driving without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $35,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to 41 S. Main St. at the Park and Lock Central garage at about 12:30 a.m. when a woman claimed her vehicle was stolen.

She told police she was sitting in her 2013 Hyundai with a man on one of the upper levels when a man, identified as Arroyo, opened the passenger side door saying, “This is a stickup.” Arroyo ordered the passenger out and he got into the seat ordering the woman to drive.

She drove out of the garage and around the block and abandoned her vehicle when she stopped in the area of South Main and East Northampton streets. A bystander called 911.

As another officer was giving the passenger a ride home, they spotted the Hyundai in the area of East Northampton Street and Wilkes-Barre Boulevard.

Arroyo initiated a pursuit on Amber Lane and North Hancock Street. When Arroyo turned onto North Welles Street, he struck a utility pole and arrested.

Police said they found a bag of marijuana hidden in Arroyo’s groin area.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
Times Leader

Times Leader

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Marijuana#Drug Paraphernalia#Crime#City Police#County Police#Man City#Police Records#Amber Lane#Wilkes Barre Boulevard#Robbery#Stolen Property#East Northampton Streets#North Hancock Street#Main Street#Parking#Criminal#Garage#Court Records#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hyundai
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Wilkes-barre, PAWNEP-TV 16

Man charged after standoff in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man facing drug trafficking and gun charges now faces additional charges of reckless endangerment after an hours-long standoff in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday. Police say Patrick Evans and a woman locked themselves inside a home along Johnson Street Saturday afternoon when officers tried to pick him up...
Hazleton, PAStandard-Speaker

Police, May 17

Hazleton police obtained a cellphone and a case that were left inside Heights EZ Stop, 419 S. Poplar St., Hazleton, on May 8. The phone was found by an employee before being turned over to officers. The owner can contact police to retrieve the phone at the police station, 40...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
The Daily Item

Police to search for murder weapons dumped by accused

Investigators from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office and state police will be searching the Susquehanna River near Sunbury and Milton, where they say weapons used in two homicides were dumped. Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Dan Zola said former Pennsylvania State Police Cpl. Shawn Williams, now a Luzerne County...
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Man facing assault charges in Luzerne County

A man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer in Luzerne County. Police in West Pittston say they were called to the 400 block of Luzerne Avenue for reports of a domestic violence incident. When officers arrived, they found Nicholas Palkovic, 27, of Forty Fort, fighting with another...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Newswatch 16

Standoff shuts down street in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — An active police standoff has shut down a road in Wilkes-Barre since Saturday afternoon. Witnesses tell Newswatch 16 that the standoff on Johnson Street started around 1 p.m. According to police, a wanted man fled from police on foot and entered his girlfriend's home. The girlfriend was...
Luzerne County, PAwkok.com

Man Arrested for Murder of Missing McClure Woman

UNDATED – State police say a man has been arrested in the murder of a missing woman from Snyder County. Troopers Friday said 42-year-old Harold Haulman III, who has no address, was charged with killing 25-year-old Tianna Phillips of McClure. He’s already facing charges involving the death of a Bloomsburg woman in Luzerne County.