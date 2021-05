A former congressman and a Donald Trump-backed nominee for Senate in 2018 has announced he will run for Governor in 2022. Earlier today, 65-year-old Lou Barletta announced his intention to run for the open governor’s seat on the Republican ticket. Barletta is a former mayor of Hazleton, his hometown, and served in the U.S. Congress from 2011 to 2019. He was one of the first congress members to endorse President Donald Trump in 2016, and served as Trump’s campaign co-chair in Pennsylvania and on Trump’s transition team. Trump would endorse him in his run for the U.S. Senate Seat in 2018, but he lost that election to U.S. Senator Bob Casey. Barletta let his term in congress expire and started Pioneer Strategies, a consulting firm.