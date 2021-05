Paul Mainieri hopes he has one more run in him before he steps down as LSU’s baseball coach. Unfortunately, the headman’s fate is not in his team’s hands. Monday cannot come soon enough for the Tigers as they wait to hear if they made it into a regional in the Field of 64. That news will come sometime between the 11 a.m. CT and Noon hour on the selection show televised on ESPN2 and available for streaming on the WatchESPN App.