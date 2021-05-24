newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minot, ND

PAL provides tools for dealing with loved ones’ addictions

Minot Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen someone suffers from addiction, the heartache can be wrenching for family and friends. Coping can be especially difficult for parents, which is why Minot’s chapter of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) has been offering support to families in the community. PAL provides a confidential setting where participants can maintain anonymity and learn about alcohol and drug addiction, available resources and how to respond to an addicted loved one.

www.minotdailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Minot, ND
Minot, ND
Health
Minot, ND
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loren
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Addiction#Addictions#Alcohol Addiction#We Are Your Friends#Life Lessons#Joy#Addiction Counselors#Addiction Recovery#Pal Participants#Coping#Parents#People#Community#Social Worker#Video Lessons#Prayer#Hiding#In Person Meetings#Probation Officers#Multiple Sessions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Relationships
Related
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

North Star Community Credit Union new Honors Society member

For 25 years, credit unions from across the country have partnered with their local Children’s Miracle Network hospital, through Credit Unions for Kids, to engage in fundraising activities supporting the greatest need in innovative technology as well as special programs and resources for hospitalized kids and families. Since 2012 North...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota coronavirus news, May 17: More aid for the arts announced

The latest North Dakota coronavirus news: artist aid, testing and vaccines. The National Endowment for the Arts is recommending an award of $749,600 to the North Dakota Council on the Arts in its first distribution of funds from the federal American Rescue Plan. The emergency funding aims to support the...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Ryan senior earns Global Seal of Biliteracy

Savanah Brintnell, a senior at Bishop Ryan High School, is a straight A student who has received a golf scholarship to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck this fall. Now she has earned another honor. She recently took a test to demonstrate her working fluency in Spanish and earned...
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Stamp Out Hunger Moves Online

MINOT, N.D. – The second year of the online stamp out hunger food drive lasts all month. In a regular year Great Plains Food Bank staff say they would draw 70,000 pounds of food from the Stamp Out Hunger food drive. Last year was the drive’s first time online and...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Pro-life workshop set for June 9

A free Life Defenders apologetics workshop with Mike Spencer, founder and president of Project LifeVoice, will be held June 9 at Minot’s Moose Lodge. Attendees will learn how to communicate the pro-life message intelligently and graciously. The event begins with a light supper at 6 p.m., followed by the workshop from 6:30-8:30 p.m. A free will offering will be accepted.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Emotions on the water

GARRISON — The smile on the young angler’s face, and the watery eyes of those sharing the boat, tell the tale. After a testy battle, some of it on the surface, a shining Lake Sakakawea salmon is safely in the net. The successful fisherman is Wyatt Rollman, 14, Granville. He...
Minot, NDKFOR

Mother-son pair to cross same graduation stage at North Dakota university

MINOT, N.D. (KXMC) – For many people, graduating college is an accomplishment to be celebrated. But even more exciting? Graduating at the same time as a family member. Three years ago, Angus Ellingson started his college career with Dakota College at Bottineau, and Minot State University, in North Dakota. It’s something he and his family never thought would be possible. Angus has intellectual disabilities and was non-verbal until he was four.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Pollinator Gardens coming to Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A group in Minot is working to set up pollinator gardens in some of the new greenspace around the flood protection project. Minot’s work acquiring properties and building flood walls is leaving some space open that can’t be built on. Volunteers are looking to plant habitats there for struggling pollinators like the monarch butterfly.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Wee Links reopens in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – Wee Links is back open in Minot. The golf course for younger enthusiasts had a soft opening for people to come and try it out. Kids are back on the green at Wee Links. The Minot course is aimed golfers 13 and under. “My three kids grew...
Minot, NDminotnd.org

Library restarting its Homebound Delivery program

The Minot Public Library is restarting its Homebound Delivery program in June. “For more than a decade we have delivered books and audiobooks monthly to people who are homebound, have a visual or physical disability or who are living in an assisted living or an extended care facility,” said Library Director Janet Anderson. “However, due to health and safety restrictions we had to discontinue this service in March 2020.”
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

Minot community activists organize 2021 Juneteenth celebration

MINOT,N.D. – The Minot African American Heritage Council recently announced plans for their Juneteenth Block Party. Juneteenth is the day commemorating the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States. The event will be held on June 19, at 20th Avenue SE in the old Kmart parking...
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Artists selected for State Parks program

Minot artists will be among participants in the Artist in Residency program of the North Dakota Parks & Recreation Department and the North Dakota Council on the Arts. This year, Lake Metigoshe State Park will host Aaron Michels of Minot July 26-Aug. 2. Fort Ransom State Park will host Candace Brekke, Minot, Aug. 1-8. Fort Stevenson State Park will host Pieper Bloomquist, Grand Forks, Nov. 29-Dec. 6.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Minot accordionists take concerts online

A viral pandemic might grind much of society to a halt, but the music goes on. Rather than let COVID-19 derail his concert schedule, long-time entertainer and accordionist Jerry Schlag of Minot took his show online as soon as it became apparent in March 2020 that life was about to change. Initially performing on Facebook Live by himself, he recruited accordionists Karen Stevens and Marla Rose for shows that aired every Monday and Friday. Since last fall, the shows have been just on Mondays, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Jerry Schlag’s Facebook page.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Minot VFW Post 753 to observe 100th anniversary

One hundred years ago on May 22, 1921, the Minot Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 753 was organized with 43 charter members. The post is the oldest VFW post in North Dakota. On Saturday, May 22, the post will observe its centennial with an open house from noon to 4 p.m. at the VFW Club at 1100 31st St. SE in Minot. There will be a presentation at 1 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.
Minot, NDKFYR-TV

First District Health Unit offering COVID vaccines for 12 and up

MINOT, N.D. – First District Health Unit announced Thursday that they have started taking appointments for those 12 and over wanting the COVID 19 vaccine. Early this week the FDA approved the Pfizer vaccine for children 12 to 15. Wednesday the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices which makes the rules...