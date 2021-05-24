PAL provides tools for dealing with loved ones’ addictions

A viral pandemic might grind much of society to a halt, but the music goes on. Rather than let COVID-19 derail his concert schedule, long-time entertainer and accordionist Jerry Schlag of Minot took his show online as soon as it became apparent in March 2020 that life was about to change. Initially performing on Facebook Live by himself, he recruited accordionists Karen Stevens and Marla Rose for shows that aired every Monday and Friday. Since last fall, the shows have been just on Mondays, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Jerry Schlag’s Facebook page.