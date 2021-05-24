PAL provides tools for dealing with loved ones’ addictions
When someone suffers from addiction, the heartache can be wrenching for family and friends. Coping can be especially difficult for parents, which is why Minot’s chapter of Parents of Addicted Loved Ones (PAL) has been offering support to families in the community. PAL provides a confidential setting where participants can maintain anonymity and learn about alcohol and drug addiction, available resources and how to respond to an addicted loved one.www.minotdailynews.com