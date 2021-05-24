Bison close regular season with win over Eastern Kentucky

The North Dakota State baseball team closed the regular season Saturday with a 6-1 win over Eastern Kentucky. NDSU finished 38-16 in the regular season, the second most wins in school history. Eastern Kentucky ended the season with a 21-32 record. The Bison will be the number two seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament. NDSU will face the host school, Omaha, in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The Mavericks will be the number three seed in the bracket.