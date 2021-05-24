newsbreak-logo
Kentucky State

Bison close regular season with win over Eastern Kentucky

Minot Daily News
 5 days ago

The North Dakota State baseball team closed the regular season Saturday with a 6-1 win over Eastern Kentucky. NDSU finished 38-16 in the regular season, the second most wins in school history. Eastern Kentucky ended the season with a 21-32 record. The Bison will be the number two seed in next week’s Summit League Tournament. NDSU will face the host school, Omaha, in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday night. The Mavericks will be the number three seed in the bracket.

Football740thefan.com

North Dakota State No. 5 in Final Stats Perform FCS Top 25

CHICAGO – North Dakota State was ranked No. 5 in the final Stats Perform FCS Top 25 media poll issued Monday, May 17, following the NCAA Division I Football Championship Game. A day after Sam Houston beat South Dakota State 23-21 in the title game, SHSU was the unanimous No....
Fargo, ND740thefan.com

NDSU Closes Home Slate With 10-4 Win over SDSU

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State baseball team set a school record for conference wins Sunday, as the Bison beat South Dakota State 10-4 in the final home game of the season at Newman Outdoor Field. NDSU improved to 36-15 overall and 20-11 in the Summit League, the most...
Fargo, NDkvrr.com

NDSU Sets New Program Record After Sunday’s Home Finale

FARGO, N.D. – The North Dakota State baseball team set a school record for conference wins Sunday, as the Bison beat South Dakota State 10-4 in the final home game of the season at Newman Outdoor Field. NDSU improved to 36-15 overall and 20-11 in the Summit League, the most...
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
247Sports

Sahvir Wheeler announces transfer to Kentucky

Georgia transfer point guard Sahvir Wheeler has announced where he will now continue his college career. After entering the NCAA Transfer Portal and the NBA Draft, Wheeler has announced that he will continue his college basketball career at Kentucky, assuming he withdraws from the NBA Draft as expected. He chose to play for Kentucky over the likes of Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

What Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment means for Kentucky

Georgia point guard transfer Sahvir Wheeler is a Wildcat, committing to the Kentucky basketball program today over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State, among numerous other offers. Wheeler, a second-team All-SEC honoree last year, heads to Lexington as the conference leader in assists (7.4 per contest) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.68) in 2020-21. On the year, the newest Wildcat averaged 14.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as a sophomore, with his point, assist and steal averages all leading the team.
WSB Radio

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Georgia Statekentuckysportsradio.com

BREAKING: Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY

UK has added a second point guard signee in just five days. Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler – a second-team All-SEC honoree last year – has committed to Kentucky, choosing the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. Wheeler, who led the SEC in assists at 7.4 per contest and assist-to-turnover...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.
Kentucky Statekentuckysportsradio.com

Sources Say Podcast Ep. 101: Sahvir Wheeler commits to KENTUCKY!

KSR’s Jack Pilgrim is joined by Shawn Smith of Go Big Blue Country for episode 101 to discuss Sahvir Wheeler’s commitment to Kentucky and what it means for the program moving forward. Among the highlights:. Wheeler chooses UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. How did we get to this...