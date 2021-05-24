Lawrence “Dougie” Anderson

View more in
Minot, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
Bismarck, ND|KFYR-TV
Steinwand to retire North Dakota Game and Fish
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After more than 15 years as director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Terry Steinwand announced his retirement. Steinwand started his career with NDGF in 1982 as a fisheries biologist. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989. He was appointed director in 2006 by then Governor John Hoeven.
Politics|agupdate.com
North Dakota CattleWomen to celebrate 70th anniversary
The North Dakota CattleWomen (NDCW) are planning a special convention in 2021 for their 70th anniversary. The organization’s state meeting will be held June 11-12 in Mandan at the Comfort Inn and Suites. “We are celebrating 70 years of our organization forming as a group and supporting the beef industry...
Minot, ND|Minot Daily News
Ryan senior earns Global Seal of Biliteracy
Savanah Brintnell, a senior at Bishop Ryan High School, is a straight A student who has received a golf scholarship to attend the University of Mary in Bismarck this fall. Now she has earned another honor. She recently took a test to demonstrate her working fluency in Spanish and earned...
Bismarck, ND|Bismarck Tribune
Longtime North Dakota Game and Fish director stepping down
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The director of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department is retiring after more than 15 years at the helm, Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday. Terry Steinwand took over leadership of the agency when he was appointed by then-Gov. John Hoeven in 2006. He began his career with Game and Fish in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit. He was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Politics|Bismarck Tribune
North Dakota Game and Fish director to retire at end of July
Longtime North Dakota Game & Fish Department Director Terry Steinwand is retiring, effective July 31. Gov. Doug Burgum announced Steinwand's retirement in a statement Monday. “Terry has been a champion for North Dakota hunters and anglers for nearly four decades, spending the last 15 of those years leading a high performing team that has earned North Dakota a national reputation as a sportsman’s paradise,” the governor said in the statement.
Cass County, ND|INFORUM
Minot area leads new COVID-10 cases in North Dakota; no new deaths reported
BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Sunday, May 16. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 47 (seven-day daily average: 90) TOTAL...
Fargo, ND|kvrr.com
Indian Education Program in Fargo and West Fargo Schools
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A bill that requires all North Dakota schools to teach Native American history, culture, and treaty rights recently passed the North Dakota state senate. “I think it’s a very good step in the right direction for the state of North Dakota for the tribal and state...
Dickinson, ND|KFYR-TV
Dickinson girl transformed into a princess through Make-A-Wish North Dakota
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Many young girls wish to be a princess, but not all of them have that wish come true. Ten-year-old Jocelyn Kreitinger of Dickinson, however, got her wish granted by Make-A-Wish North Dakota to be a princess for a day. Jocelyn was diagnosed with a life-limiting nervous...
Politics|KNOX News Radio
Wanted: New ND Game and Fish director
North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand has announced his retirement. Steinwand – who was appointed to the post in 2006 – will step down at the end of July. He began his career with the agency in 1982 as a fisheries biologist for the Garrison Diversion Unit and was named fisheries division chief in 1989.
Minot, ND|KFYR-TV
Public Works Week in Minot
MINOT, N.D. – Next week is public works week in Minot. It offers a chance to recognize the people that maintain our city. An open house of the public works building will be held on May 20 from 2-7 p.m. It will give the public a chance to see the...
Maxbass, ND|Posted byMaxbass News Beat
Ready for a change? These Maxbass jobs are accepting applications
Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Maxbass: 1. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,500 per week; 2. Assistant Restaurant Manager - Top Pay; 3. Travel Nurse RN - CVICU - $2,635 per week; 4. Registered Nurse (RN) - Rehabilitation - $25-35 per hour; 5. Hiring CDL A Owner Operators - Earn up to $200k annually!- CDL-A Required (Westhope); 6. CDL-A Owner Operators - Earn Over $300K - 3 Yrs. EXP Req'd; 7. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,700 per week;
Bismarck, ND|INFORUM
Photographer looks at the landscape in new exhibit at North Dakota Capitol
BISMARCK — When one looks at a Tim Lamey photograph, it’s more than just a picturesque landscape staring back with unending beauty. The story behind Lamey’s body of work, from formative works to more recent projects like “Here Is Your Country,” which is now on display on the observatory floor of the North Dakota State Capitol in Bismarck, reaches into the depths of nature’s bounty and poses questions of conservation.
Mccook County, SD|drgnews.com
North Dakota woman identified as person killed in McCook County, SD, crash
A Cando, N.D., woman has been identified as the person who died Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash west of Canistota. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2013 Ford Taurus was westbound on 261st Street and did not stop for a posted stop sign. It collided in the intersection with a 2005 Chevy Suburban that was southbound on U.S. Highway 81.
Minot, ND|KFYR-TV
Pollinator Gardens coming to Minot
MINOT, N.D. – A group in Minot is working to set up pollinator gardens in some of the new greenspace around the flood protection project. Minot’s work acquiring properties and building flood walls is leaving some space open that can’t be built on. Volunteers are looking to plant habitats there for struggling pollinators like the monarch butterfly.
Wahpeton, ND|INFORUM
Friday Mailbag: Ending expanded unemployment benefits, the Wahpeton teacher controversy, and Project Tundra
MINOT, N.D. — I'm writing this week's Friday mailbag column on Thursday because I'm not working on Friday. My lovely life partner Jessica is graduating from college, and I'm going to be there to cheer her on. But writing this column every week has become a real joy for me,...
Minot, ND|wgnradio.com
Mother-son pair to cross same graduation stage at North Dakota university
MINOT, N.D. (KXMC) – For many people, graduating college is an accomplishment to be celebrated. But even more exciting? Graduating at the same time as a family member. Three years ago, Angus Ellingson started his college career with Dakota College at Bottineau, and Minot State University, in North Dakota. It’s something he and his family never thought would be possible. Angus has intellectual disabilities and was non-verbal until he was four.
Minot, ND|Minot Daily News
Minot boys place fourth at Orvik-Radke Classic
On Friday afternoon, the Minot boys track team was in action at Duane Carlson Stadium as they hosted the Orvik-Radke Classic. With a team score of 96, the Magi came in fourth place behind Red River (156), Fargo Davies (139.5) and West Fargo (107). One of Minot’s top efforts of...
Bismarck, ND|KFYR-TV
North Dakota Outdoors: Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum has proclaimed May 16-22 as Aquatic Nuisance Species Awareness Week in North Dakota. Mike Anderson explains in this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors. North Dakota has seen in increase in aquatic nuisance species in the last decade, yet the state remains in...
Riverdale, ND|Minot Daily News
Supervisor talks Lake Sakakawea
RIVERDALE — Walleye spawning operations were recently completed on Lake Sakakawea with eggs transported to the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery for incubation and hatching. Dave Fryda, Riverdale, North Dakota Game and Fish Department Missouri River System supervisor, visited with The Minot Daily News about the walleye spawn and the overall status of Lake Sakakawea.
Bismarck, ND|The Dickinson Press
Active cases continue to fall in North Dakota, zero new deaths reported
BISMARCK — Following are the North Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 case rates, deaths, hospitalizations and vaccinations as of Saturday, May 15. Because all data is preliminary, some numbers and totals may change from one day to the next. Statewide case rates. NEW CASES: 85. TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 768. TOTAL...