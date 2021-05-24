Lawrence “Dougie” Anderson

MINOT, N.D. (KXMC) – For many people, graduating college is an accomplishment to be celebrated. But even more exciting? Graduating at the same time as a family member. Three years ago, Angus Ellingson started his college career with Dakota College at Bottineau, and Minot State University, in North Dakota. It’s something he and his family never thought would be possible. Angus has intellectual disabilities and was non-verbal until he was four.