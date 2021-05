The Minot Majettes were on the road on Friday and picked up a pair of non-conference wins against two Fargo clubs. In the first match of the day, Minot came out a 5-0 winner over Fargo North. Then in the second matchup, the Magi edged out Fargo Davies 3-2. Eden Olson, Sydney Fettig and Sienna Ronning represented Minot’s singles players in positions 1-3 respectively, and all recorded victories against Fargo North. Olson was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at No. 1 while Ronning was a 6-0, 6-3 winner in the No. 3 slot.