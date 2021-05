On Saturday night, the Minot Minotauros suffered their second loss in as many days to the Aberdeen Wings, losing this game 4-3 on the road. Things got off to a promising start for the Tauros as Tyler Kostelecky and Kyle Kukkonen each scored goals late in the first period to give Minot a 2-0 advantage on the scoreboard. After 20 minutes of play, the score held at 2-0 in favor of Minot.