Hitchin Lavender named one of Britain's best 'foreign' doppelgänger destinations

Its name may suggest a theme park for aristocratic scoundrels, but Cadland is a well-mannered tumble of woodland, Scottish-style moors and shoreline between the New Forest and the Solent. Like many stately homes, it has grounds landscaped by Capability Brown and an illustrious roll-call of guests. And like several country estates this staycation summer, it’s hosting a pop-up glamping hotel with safari-style tents and beach bonfires, and experiences such as cliff climbing and the less arduous cocktail twitching – sitting in a deckchair, drink in hand, while an ecologist points out oystercatchers on the shore. Year-round retreats are planned, and winter camps, but really these are all just peeks into a much bigger picture. For Cadland’s fortysome-thing owners, Fiona and Aldred Drummond, are steering one of the most ambitious projects in southern England, one that realigns the relationship between city living and the countryside.