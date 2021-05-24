Minot finishes on high note

The University of Minnesota Crookston (UMC) Baseball came back with an exciting 10-6 win behind three home runs yesterday to defeat Minot State in the Northern Sun Conference playoffs. The first round is a best of three series and UMC will go for the clincher this afternoon again in Minot! UMC scored five runs in the top of the ninth to win yesterday in quite the comeback and improved their record to 24-10 while Minot State dropped to 24-16. Game time is 3:00 PM this afternoon at Corbett Field and it will be on KROX RADIO starting at 2:30 PM with the RiverView Health pre-game show and it will also be heard across the country and the world on the internet by going to the LISTEN LIVE link at the top of this page. IF a third and final game is needed (if Minot wins the first game) it will follow about a half hour after the completion of the first game which would also be on KROX RADIO.