Minot finishes on high note
On Friday evening, the Minot Majettes (12-0) closed out the 2021 regular season in grand fashion with a 9-0 road triumph over the Jamestown Bluejays. Having already clinched a berth in the state tournament, Minot collected its eighth shutout of the season, and third in a row. The Majettes held a 2-0 lead at intermission and added a whopping seven goals in the second half to blow the game open. Senior forward Lainey Sandberg accounted for a team-leading four goals in Minot’s victory.www.minotdailynews.com