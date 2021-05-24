newsbreak-logo
Cancer

BCMA Loss During Multiple Myeloma Therapy, with Dr. Nikhil Munshi

By Rebecca Araujo
docwirenews.com
 4 days ago

DocWire News spoke with Nikhil Munshi, MD, Professor at Harvard Medical School and medical oncologist at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, about his recent study which found a mutation leading to the loss of BCMA after CAR T infusion. Dr. Munshi addresses what these findings suggested about BCMA and CAR T resistance, and other therapeutic targets that could address this issue.

