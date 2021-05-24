BCMA Loss During Multiple Myeloma Therapy, with Dr. Nikhil Munshi

The rationale for adding melflufen to dexamethasone as treatment for patients with triple-class refractory multiple myeloma. Peter Voorhees, MD: Melphalan flufenamide is a novel peptide-drug conjugate. Basically, this is a peptide that is conjugated to an alkylator agent. This is a lipophilic product. Once it’s infused, it readily enters cells. Once inside a cell, aminopeptidases in the cell will cleave the peptide off, liberating the alkylating agent payload. In this case, that also includes melphalan. Melphalan is hydrophilic. In other words, it basically becomes trapped inside the cell where it can bind DNA, cause DNA damage, and mediate cell death. The reason we think melphalan flufenamide is a relatively targeted strategy is that aminopeptidases are upregulated in cancer cells, including multiple myeloma cells. In fact, there are data suggesting that in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, the levels of aminopeptidases are even higher. The idea is that you get more clipping of the peptide and release of the alkylating agent payload inside myeloma cells relative to normal tissues, which are then trapped inside the myeloma cell. That’s thought to be the basis for the relative specificity of the alkylating agent against the multiple myeloma.