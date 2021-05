As the father of three sons, I think I'm pretty well versed on gross. I've seen some really nasty injuries, cuts, breaks, you name it, some gross stuff. I've seen attempts at humor with everything from dog feces to rancid diapers. There's been barfing, farting and every other bodily function known to man. I've smelled smells that will scar you for life and those memories still haunt me in my sleep. I've witnessed enough to safely claim the title of "Grossness Expert."