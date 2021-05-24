Aditya Chopra Shelves YRF 50 Celebration Budget for Covid 19 Aid
In yet another big revelation from the B Town, we see loads of buzz around the filmmaker and owner of Yash Raj Films – Aditya Chopra. He is now making news for shelving the idea of celebrating the YRF 50 in B Town after his production house has completed fifty years in the industry. He being the CEO of the company had plans to bring out a huge celebration since it completed the said time last year. But with the current grim situation, he called off the celebration.www.cinetalkers.com