Public Health

Aditya Chopra Shelves YRF 50 Celebration Budget for Covid 19 Aid

By CineTalkers Admin
cinetalkers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn yet another big revelation from the B Town, we see loads of buzz around the filmmaker and owner of Yash Raj Films – Aditya Chopra. He is now making news for shelving the idea of celebrating the YRF 50 in B Town after his production house has completed fifty years in the industry. He being the CEO of the company had plans to bring out a huge celebration since it completed the said time last year. But with the current grim situation, he called off the celebration.

www.cinetalkers.com
Person
Aditya Chopra
Santa Barbara, CApacbiztimes.com

Direct Relief comes to India’s aid during COVID crisis

A shipment of medical supplies from Direct Relief is loaded onto a plane at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 7, bound for Mumbai. (courtesy photo) Direct Relief, the Santa Barbara-based humanitarian aid nonprofit, is sending medical supplies to India to help mitigate that country’s mounting COVID-19 crisis. While the pandemic appears largely under control…
Businessdallassun.com

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance launches Vision LifeIncome

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), announced the launch of a hyper-flexible savings plan - ABSLI Vision LifeIncome Plus Plan that provides guaranteed regular income plus flexible bonus pay-outs. This non-linked participating individual plan...
Charitiesnewsbrig.com

Tisca Chopra’s Parents Help Her Out To Donate Rice Packets to People in Need Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic (View Pic)

Amid the unprecedented times due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood star Tisca Chopra has joined the legion of people stepping up to help those in need. Chopra has been extending help by donating and distributing food for frontline workers. The ‘Taare Zameen Par’ star has recently collaborated with India Gate Rice and Vikas Khanna’s charity organization to donate rice packets to people in need. The actor’s parents also came out to help her in this noble deed. Tisca Chopra and Chef Vikas Khanna Work for Transgenders, Widows During COVID-19 Crisis Through Their New Initiative.
ShoppingChronicle-Telegram

Coupon Queen: Celebrate graduations on a budget

The graduation announcements and party invitations have started to roll in, and now that we can see the light at the end of this pandemic, I'm so excited to celebrate with family and friends. While we can't attend every party, we do try to stop at most. So what do...
EconomyPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: An Engineer of a Big Company Retires

John has been an engineer for 50 golden years and has recently decided to retire at a very well-known company that has been good to him over the years. When John told his boss that he now wanted to enjoy his benefits before he reaches 60, the CEO was left devastated to see John go because he did well for the company and has been a great asset.
RestaurantsPosted by
The Independent

‘It’s literally breaking us’: Restaurant bosses angry with hundreds of no-shows as indoor dining reopens

As hospitality venues have begun to reopen since coronavirus restrictions were eased, restaurant owners are hitting out at “no-shows” that are costing them money and leaving them with empty tables.The boss of a restaurant in Cardiff said over one weekend, 34 people who had made a reservation failed to turn up. The North Star restaurant in Maindy was forced to turn away 50 - 60 walk-ins because they were supposed to be fully booked.However, 34 of the people who had made reservations failed to turn up without informing the restaurant, leaving them needlessly out of pocket.The owner of the pub,...
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

YRF 50 celebration budget to aid COVID patients

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 (ANI): In the wake of the raging second wave of COVID-19 in India, Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra has opened up the kitchen at YRF Studios to provide cooked meals to thousands of frontline workers in Goregaon and also feed people at quarantine centres in Andheri.
