University tours return as COVID-19 restrictions ease

NATCHITOCHES – As part of philanthropy initiatives, the Beta Omicron chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University has partnered with the School of Education to address literacy issues in the region. The brothers donated books to the Remapping the Cradle to Prison Pipeline with Dr. Michelle Fazio-Brunson and will be assisting Brunson with the creation of literacy bags for at-risk children. They have also donated books to start a Little Lending Library within the School of Education and attended a training with Dr. Katrina Jordan, director of the School of Education, on how to read picture books to kids. Those brothers then read books to at-risk youngsters in local schools. Several fraternity members also volunteered for Reading on the River and have continued to donate books, some of which will be shared with the community at a local literacy event, while textbooks are being donated to NSU’s Academic Success Center for student use. From left are Fazio-Brunson, Luke Jordan, chapter philanthropist; and Dr. Katrina Jordan.