University tours return as COVID-19 restrictions ease

Newsday
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith COVID-19 restrictions easing and the return of on-campus learning, Adelphi University admissions ambassador Sarah Menzel gave a campus tour to a student Thursday. Credit: Danielle Silverman.

#Adelphi University#Covid 19#Tours#Covid 19 Restrictions#On Campus Learning#Ambassador
Public Healththeintelligencer.com

Community Spotlight: SIUE education in a post-pandemic world

After a rapid pivot, what comes next for education?. With the end of the school year, educators are taking a breath and taking stock of the lessons learned during the grueling months since last March. Administrators are asking important questions that will shape education in the years to come. What was learned from this experience? What innovations should be kept? What should be left behind?
CollegesPoets and Quants

Meet the MBA Class of 2022: Zihan Li, University of Toronto (Rotman)

“I’m an avid learner, educator, and explorer. I’m a creator, striving leader, and social entrepreneur.”. Fun Fact About Yourself: I love learning new languages and one of my goals in life is to become a polyglot. I also have lepidopterophobia – an extreme fear of butterﬂies. Undergraduate School and Major:...
Collegeslacomadre.org

Transferring from Community College in the Middle of a Pandemic

The pandemic has shifted learning as we know it. The difficulties of transitioning to a virtual classroom in the midst of struggling to understand how quickly COVID spread across the world has been difficult. As a recent transfer student from community college to a 4-year institution, the transition has been tough. During the pandemic, I was accepted to a university and was feeling lots of excitement wrapping up my last semester at East Los Angeles College.
Middlesex County, MAWicked Local

Middlesex Community College News

MCC to award students $1.5 million in HEERF funding for COVID-19 Dedicated to the success of the whole student, Middlesex Community College helps make college more affordable for students. With funding from the Federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund (HEERF II) Grant, Middlesex will disburse $1.5 million to students — available as of May 2021. All MCC students — returning and newly enrolled — are eligible to apply for financial assistance.
Houston, TXDaily Cougar Online

University of Houston - Campus Carry Policy

Campus Carry Policy Overview Training (pdf) (PowerPoint) Campus Carry Exclusion Zone Overview (below) The exclusion zone request form can be found in UH MAPP 07.01.05 as well as the link above. Completed forms or questions about the form or process should be addressed to campuscarry@uh.edu or eamessa@uh.edu. This policy was...
Seattle, WAKUOW

Covid cases are down as students on UW's Greek Row get vaccinated

Covid cases on the University of Washington’s Greek Row have slowed to a trickle as this corner of Seattle gets vaccinated. About three quarters of the university’s fraternity residents are at least partially vaccinated. The sororities’ association president did not provide their vaccination rate, but did say that it’s “substantially high.”
Collegesuga.edu

UGA ranked among top public universities in the U.S.

Rankings based on academic, admissions, financial and student life data. The University of Georgia ranked 11th on the list of Top Public Universities in the U.S. by rankings platform Niche. The Niche rankings compare over 500 public colleges and state universities in the U.S., and are based on an analysis...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Rutherford Source

MTSU Among 16 Schools Nationally to Receive Student Success Capacity Investment

Middle Tennessee State University is one of 16 institutions across the country participating in the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities’ Powered by Publics initiative to each receive an additional $15,000 investment and support to advance student-centered transformation. The cohort of participating institutions will engage in an in-depth institutional needs...
CollegesSan Saba News & Star

HPU, TSU form partnership to admit science students to graduate programs

Howard Payne University and Tarleton State University recently signed an agreement that will facilitate the enrollment of HPU students into graduate programs in science at TSU. The arrangement was designed to provide a more seamless transition for students between the two universities and increase opportunities for student achievement. When students majoring in biology, chemistry or engineering…
Collegesuky.edu

2021 Ken Freedman Outstanding Advisors Named

The University of Kentucky Advising Network has recently announced the recipients of the 2021 Ken Freedman Awards during the Ken Freedman Day of Recognition virtual awards ceremony. Each year, the Ken Freedman Outstanding Advisor Award is presented by the UK Advising Network to one full-time professional advisor and one faculty...
Collegesentomologytoday.org

Job Talks: How Entomology Students, Postdocs Can Prepare

Editor’s Note: This post is part of a series contributed by the ESA Student Affairs Committee. See other posts by and for entomology students here at Entomology Today. One of the key steps in landing an academic job, and certain postdoctoral fellowships, is giving a 45-minute “job talk.” It’s essentially a presentation of your research and experience to your prospective employers, and it can be very different from the 8–15 minute talk at an academic conference. A presentation of this length comes with its own unique set of opportunities and challenges.
Albuquerque, NMunm.edu

Lau named dean of UNM’s Honors College and University College

University of New Mexico Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs James Holloway announced the appointment of Dr. Eric Lau, Professor of Music – Saxophone and Chair of the Department of Music in the College of Fine Arts, as the dean of UNM’s Honors College and the dean of University College.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Ohio University Board of Trustees name Dr. Hugh Sherman as President

Ohio University Board of Trustees today appointed Dr. Hugh Sherman as 22nd President of Ohio University for a two-year term effective June 14, 2021. Before stepping down in January 2021 with plans to return to faculty, Dr. Sherman served as the Dean of the highly ranked College of Business. A Professor of Management, Dr. Sherman started his career with Ohio University as an assistant faculty member in 1995.
CharitiesNatchitoches Times

Pi Kappa Phi partners with School of Education

NATCHITOCHES – As part of philanthropy initiatives, the Beta Omicron chapter of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity at Northwestern State University has partnered with the School of Education to address literacy issues in the region. The brothers donated books to the Remapping the Cradle to Prison Pipeline with Dr. Michelle Fazio-Brunson and will be assisting Brunson with the creation of literacy bags for at-risk children. They have also donated books to start a Little Lending Library within the School of Education and attended a training with Dr. Katrina Jordan, director of the School of Education, on how to read picture books to kids. Those brothers then read books to at-risk youngsters in local schools. Several fraternity members also volunteered for Reading on the River and have continued to donate books, some of which will be shared with the community at a local literacy event, while textbooks are being donated to NSU’s Academic Success Center for student use. From left are Fazio-Brunson, Luke Jordan, chapter philanthropist; and Dr. Katrina Jordan.
Educationeastgreenwichnews.com

NE Tech Offers Free Courses for High School Students

Since 2016, New England Institute of Technology has provided free college courses for high school students through the state Department of Education All Course Network (ACN) program. RIDE has just awarded a significant expansion of course offerings at NEIT. New England Tech has been approved to offer more than 25...
Mental HealthHampshire Review

New WVU activity guide supports dementia caregiving

MORGANTOWN — Sounds like crickets chirping and the taste of warm buckwheat pancakes can spark the senses of people with dementia — a fact faculty and students at West Virginia University used to develop a way for those people to experience parts of their cultural past and to relieve stress for their caregivers.