The frontman of Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, The Bad & the Queen has been a regular presence at Glastonbury since the Britpop days. I broke my foot onstage at Glastonbury in 1992. I ran into the side fill (speaker), cause I was quite energetic in those days. And I did it so fast and hard that it toppled over and caught my leg and fractured bones in my foot. And then I went on for the encore.