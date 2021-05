When you combine the words "exercise" and "losing weight" in your mind, it may conjure images of people miserably slogging through rounds of burpees in pools of sweat like you'd see on TV shows like The Biggest Loser. And while hardcore exercises such as running, doing deadlifts, and performing HIIT exercises are all really great ways to burn fat and lose weight, you don't have to be going to the extreme with your regimen to lose a few pounds. In fact, there are plenty of great types of exercise that secretly masquerade as "fun" but are in reality excellent ways to lose weight. To know what they are, read on, because here are just a handful of them. And for more great workouts you should try now, don't miss The Secret Exercise Trick for Flatter Abs After 40.