What is camping and why is it worth visiting England?. Museums, restaurants in London, art galleries, flea markets, squares, clubs and bars are certainly interesting and should be visited and seen in England. But do not forget that Europe abounds with beautiful landscapes, landscapes, buildings, structures, and in general, nature is very beautiful. A favorite holiday of Europeans is camping. For those who don’t know much English, we translate: a campsite is a specially equipped base for autotourists or, simply put, an area for tents, with the help of which you can arrange your rest in nature, and as an entertainment and leisure choose active rest, card games or even non gamstop casinos.