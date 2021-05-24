newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marco Island, FL

City Council finds agreement in series of unanimous votes

Marconews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City Council meeting on Monday was something of a love fest, with every vote taken by the councilors coming in at 7-0 in approval of whatever the motion was. That included not only the discussion of rental properties and noise, the only agenda item that sparked any heat or conflicting viewpoints, but a raft of other business that the council dealt with. Along with a pro forma approval of a proclamation declaring the week of May 22-28 National Safe Boating Week, clearly timed for when on the water activity up north is getting underway, as opposed to Florida where it has been in full swing all winter.

www.marconews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Marco Island, FL
Government
City
Marco Island, FL
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Donalds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#City Hall#Government Property#Public Discussion#Public Property#The Corps Of Engineers#Sm Hical#The Mississippi Lime Co#Collier County#Acoe#Csrm#The City Council#Federal Representative#Bald Eagle#The Marco Patriots#City Funds#Councilors#Amendment#Declare#Congressman Byron Donalds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Publix
Related
Florida Stategrowthspotter.com

South Florida charter school eyes site near ChampionsGate for new K-8 campus

With a new school charter approved for Osceola County, Miami-based AcadeMir Schools is “scrambling” to find a suitable location, their contractor said. Representatives from F.P. Dino met recently with county planners to discuss a potential K-8 school site on 10 acres at the intersection of Goodman Road and Bella Citta Boulevard, just north of ChampionsGate.
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Florida education commissioner says he fired Amy Donofrio; now her legal team's responding

A Duval County teacher who hung a Black Lives Matter flag in her classroom says she heard she was fired through a YouTube video. On Monday, Amy Donofrio's legal team released a statement criticizing a recent guest speaking engagement from Florida Department of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran at Hillsdale College, a private conservative school in Michigan. Corcoran used Donofrio as an example while speaking about critical race theory and curriculum oversight and announced that he had her fired.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Planning Board Deals with Streamlining Process

The Shops of Marco which is undergoing a major face lift with the replacement of the old Publix (big) grocery store with a new state-of-the-art facility, came before the Marco Island Planning Board on Friday, May 7, to seek an amendment to its previously approved Site Development Plan for the ongoing redevelopment of its property at the intersection of San Marco Road and Barfield Drive.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Public Restroom Facilities on The Beach Are Needed: It Is the Right Thing to Do

After dialogue with members of City Council which began on March 25, 2021 that went nowhere, I have spoken with many people on our Island who have the same question, “How do we cherish our beach and being known as one of the best beaches in our country (some say world) but fail to provide human dignity in the form of public facilities on the beach?”
Naples, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Changes & Moving Forward

Last week I mentioned the new building about to be constructed on U.S. 41 East and Bayshore Drive, but I never went further about all the construction taking place on Thomasson Drive, close to the Botanical Garden. It’s a huge project and a lot of dollars as the Bayshore CRA constructs a large roundabout to handle all the traffic in that area, including boats that must get through that intersection. While they are at it, they will add landscaping, repair the existing sidewalk, and upgrade the stormwater system for that area. If you haven’t driven down there in a year or so, you won’t even recognize it. There is regentrification going on everyplace in East Naples, and this is a major project! For you residents who have lived here for more than 20 years, and those who have just gotten here and had no idea what it was before, it’s amazing! This area was probably the most dangerous area in Collier County, and now families enjoy the outdoor eating establishments, take their kids to the Garden, go to Sugden Park to fish with their kids or see a waterskiing show, eat at one of the charming little places along the way, or of course, there is always 360 Market awaiting you, or the Pickleball Courts, or Celebration Park, probably one of the most talked about areas of all! WHAT a transformation! Of course, the Brewery is marvelous, and for those who aren’t beer drinkers like me, they have an outstanding homemade Root Beer like they used to make Root Beer Floats with!!
Collier County, FLMarconews.com

Collier County School Board could vote to make masks optional for summer session

Masks in Collier County schools could be made optional by the start of the summer school sessions pending action by the school board. "We're going to recommend that the face coverings become voluntary with the beginning of our summer programming unless there's obviously a significant increase in the pandemic or other health issues," Superintendent Kamela Patton said at Tuesday's school board meeting.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Short-Term Rental Update

On May 17 the city staff will present an update on short-term rentals to the City Council. Throughout my campaign I promised that I would support the right of homeowners living in a Residential Single-Family (RSF) zone to use their properties for short-term rentals. I still support that right and do not want to create an ordinance that bans short term rentals in RSF Zones. Quite frankly, it would be against Florida Law to do so at this time.
Naples, FLWINKNEWS.com

Wounded Warriors sues Naples over veteran housing dispute

A nonprofit working to better the lives of veterans is in a dispute with a Southwest Florida city over one of its projects aimed to put a roof over the heads of former military service members. Wounded Warriors of Collier County is suing the City of Naples after Naples City...
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Summer Changes

Summer is already upon us, and we can sure tell! There are also many changes in our community appearance coming our way. One that will make everyone happy, whether they already have a home or are staying longer or even if they never leave! The real thorn in our side in the 951/41 area is that darned intersection of Triangle Boulevard near Outback Steakhouse and the large shopping center on the other side of that street. For years people have complained loudly whether it be the County or FDOT! But all those loud complaints and letters haven’t moved it forward……until now! They are finally actually working on that impossible road! Whoever designed it originally doesn’t appear to be a traffic engineer or an architect or a road and bridge guy. I don’t know how it ever passed all the ‘tests’, but since it was built and opened it has been a major problem! For those who don’t know what area, we have a major shopping center with major eating establishments on both sides, and shopping on both sides plus a take-out grab and go restaurants, Publix, Comcast and 3 new shopping facilities are also being built right now? And the entrance/exit for a huge community—the Lely Resort! Lely Resort has many large condo’s, single family homes, three golf courses, another restaurant, and two hotels, the Players Club and Spa, and how do you get onto U.S. 41 East from this multitude of facilities? There are three exits, but only one that handles all the major load of traffic from the shops and restaurants just described, and they all reduce to two lanes to depart, with a very wide short strip of wasted space of road between them and the traffic light on U.S. 41 East. Now remember, U.S. 41 East is a FEDERAL highway, so the county cannot just go forward and solve the problem! Those problems must go through the FDOT before a move can be made, and none of them even have any real knowledge of this area! We have an advocate in the FDOT, but she can only do what her superiors approve. It has been a very messy situation for many years, BUT I see the heavy road equipment has now located at that intersection. They have begun changing all the curbing, the roadbed, and the landscaping to improve this congested road to one that can handle many more cars! When our northern visitors come back, I am sure they will be happy, but I know all our fulltime people will heave a sigh of relief! I’ll keep an eye open for a grand opening ribbon cutting to celebrate and let you know.
Marco Island, FLcoastalbreezenews.com

Survey Completed of Smokehouse Bay Canals

According to the Adopt-A-Canal Brochure of the South Broward Drainage District, “Litter and pollution in our canals is a growing and potentially hazardous problem. Litter carried by wind, traffic, animals, and water can restrict water flow, pollute the water with unhealthy chemicals, trap, or harm wildlife, provide a breeding ground for mosquitos, and damage canal structures and equipment. It also negatively impacts all property values”.
Collier County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collier county rubble pile hidden by fence

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.– For the past several months, concrete has piled up on the corner lot of Santa Barbara and Davis Boulevard. Recently, a fence was added to keep the rubble out of sight. Bobby Cadenhead, the property agent for Highland Properties of Lee and Collier, said they are working...
Florida Statecoastalbreezenews.com

Hearing from State Senator Passidomo

Those at the May 3 meeting of the Marco Island City Council would first hear from a tired but upbeat State Senator Kathleen Passidomo who represents the 28th District in the Florida State Senate, which includes Collier, Hendry and a part of Lee County. Passidomo was pleased to announce the...