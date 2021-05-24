newsbreak-logo
BangShift Power Laggin’ Project Truck Update: Driveablilty Improvements And Disaster Averted!

By Tony Sestito
bangshift.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to our coverage of Project Power Laggin’! Follow along as we take a tired 1979 Dodge W150 Power Wagon we found in Central Maine and transform it from a derelict roadside attraction to a dependable, powerful weekend workhorse that lives up to it’s given name! In this installment, we continue to make improvements to the truck, finally fix a nagging problem, and almost burn it to the ground!

