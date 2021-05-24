BangShift Power Laggin’ Project Truck Update: Driveablilty Improvements And Disaster Averted!

Sometimes, it feels like the list of home improvement projects and repairs that need your attention never ends. As soon as you get your wood floors refinished, you discover a leak in your pipes. Then, the refrigerator breaks. A week later, the Homeowners Association sends a letter telling you to repaint your home’s exterior within 90 days — or else. Oh, and there’s the new deck you hoped to build for that end-of-summer soirée.