What Makes Apple A Good Short Bet?

In the world of music streaming, two names reign supreme: Apple Music and Spotify. While the latter has garnered a significant foothold — with more than 158 million subscribers worldwide, bountiful playlists, and other exclusives — Apple Music is still the most-subscribed-to service in the U.S. and is a towering force to be reckoned with. Home to over 50 million songs, curated playlists, social listening tools, Apple exclusives, and other awesome features, Apple Music shows no signs of stopping its exponential rise to digital music domination. If you’re thinking of grabbing yourself a membership, we’ve broken down the fundamentals of the service to let you know what you can expect.