What Makes Apple A Good Short Bet?
Despite constant growth during the previous quarters, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) seems to be stuck between the future growth expectation and the currently prevailing fear of bearish market sentiments. Apple could be the best candidate for going short due to some bearish formations in the charts. Undoubtedly these bearish formations could negate the long-term growth story for a bit until the equity markets complete vicious bearish temperaments until October 2021.www.investing.com