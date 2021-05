Established in 1937, the Liberty Theater has been an iconic location in Libertyville for generations. Since its closing in 2020, the subsequent vote by the village board to prevent demolition, and the pandemic, there has been confusion and debate over what the building’s future will be. Before its closing, the Liberty Theater was a prime location for high schoolers to hang out. Because of this, we interviewed a few students to see what they wanted the building to become and how it could impact the community. Within their different ideas, one thing is clear in the minds of teenagers: the Liberty needs to reopen and whether it opens as a theater or as something new, its nostalgic charm must remain.