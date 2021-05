SSH keys can be used in Linux or operating systems that support OpenSSH to facilitate access to other hosts without having to enter a password. Here's how to do it. I work in a largely Linux shop, and I frequently have to hop on numerous remote systems to do my job. Logging in the traditional way with my ID and password can be cumbersome, and when working with scripting to deploy files or gather information from hosts I definitely don't want to type in a password over and over.