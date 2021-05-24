Unleash Your Inner Sneakerhead At The Design Museum’s Latest Exhibit
There's a specific type of person, often dressed in head-to-toe Supreme and Stone Island, ears adorned with Air Pod Pros blasting Kanye—but only the old stuff—on their way to get coffee with some liberally splashed oat milk. This person also happens to have a self-proclaimed love with the sneaker industry, knows all the latest drops, and can't comprehend why anyone, even the senile, would wear brands that will remain nameless for the sake of this article.www.printmag.com