Riverside Studios is Where Creativity Constantly Flows and Moiré Patterns Come to Life

Phones, tablets, and computers to find ways to be more imaginative. Sometimes we are more imaginative without technology. Enjoying time spent connecting with myself and other people through engaging activities brings motivation to creation. Keeping my ten-year-old son engaged in age-appropriate hands-on projects is often challenging. Outgrowing most of the crafting projects that once entertained us both, he's not quite prepared to move on to more advanced activities on his own yet. We've found an ideal STEM learning craft kit which is just what we've been looking for to enable him to design and construct projects with a functional lighting element to be proudly displayed for all to see. CREATTO creative STEM/ STEAM learning concepts brilliantly come to light up any room.