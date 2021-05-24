newsbreak-logo
If You Can’t Get Your Vaccine Appointment, Your MySejahtera App May Have A Bug

By Azizul Rahman Ismail
The Rakyat Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates. My mum had this problem with the MySejahtera app. Her vaccination page did not show her name and she could not check her vaccination status. Puzzled, thinking that it is a temporary bug, we waited three days before I decided to uninstall and reinstall the app.

www.therakyatpost.com
