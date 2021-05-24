newsbreak-logo
Drinks

Tío Rodrigo Cerveza Artesanal Taco Works Lager

By Cat Wolinski
vinepair.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking And Sipping, Drinking Outside the Lines, Sipping Without Food, Taco Tuesday. Tío Rodrigo Cerveza Artesanal Taco Works Lager Review. SLO Brewing Co.’s Tio Rodrigo brand created this, as the can label says, “Tortilla Chip Lager" with Taco Works, a family owned and operated company that’s been churning out mouthwatering tortilla chips for San Luis Obispo residents since 1976. Yes, the beer is actually brewed with their tortilla chips — along with lime zest and natural spices. A whiff of lime on the nose sweeps into a crisp, refreshing lager on the palate with definite tortilla chip flavor on the finish.

