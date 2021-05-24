Tío Rodrigo Cerveza Artesanal Taco Works Lager

Originally Posted On: What Are Tacos al Carbon? | Where to Get Tacos in AZ (backyardtaco.com) Whether you frequent the American Southwest or are a self-proclaimed connoisseur of the Tex-Mex dishes that the region is known for, you are undoubtedly familiar with Tacos al Carbon. From upscale dining restaurants to street taco vendors, these unforgettable favorites are among the most popular choices at any establishment that serves them. When you combine char-grilled meat with the unmistakable aroma of sautéed bell peppers and onions in a soft tortilla, it’s like a flavor-packed fajita served as a prepared taco. The authentic taste and aroma that Tacos al Carbon exude leave an impression on any taco lover that they will never forget. But what is the history of this tempting treat?