Southern Hemisphere hops have exploded in popularity in recent years, especially among craft breweries looking to add bright, tropical and fruity flavors to their hazy and West Coast IPAs. Now, the pioneering California brewery Firestone Walker is going all in on New Zealand hops with a handful of new beers that have recently hit the market. Among these beers is the latest installment in their Luponic Distortion series - number 18 - featuring Nelson, Nectar, Riwaka and Motueka, and the two newest additions to their limited Propagator series: a single hop hazy featuring the new Nectaron hops and a West Coast IPA showcasing the beloved Nelson hops. Some of these beers are available in Firestone's newest Mixed Thru Pack.