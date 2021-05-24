newsbreak-logo
United Airlines to give away a year’s worth of first or business class travel in a bid to increase vaccination rates

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) -- As Americans begin to travel at the highest rate since the pandemic started, United Airlines is encouraging people to get vaccinated by giving away a chance to win free flights for anyone who uploads a photo of their vaccine card. The “Your Shot to Fly” sweepstakes gives...

