TESCAN Announces New Delayering Capability for Unattended, Automated Failure Analysis

The recently proposed RCube network is a cube-based server-centric data center network (DCN), including two types of heterogeneous servers, called core and edge servers. Remarkably, it takes the latter as backup servers to deal with server failures and thus achieve high availability. This paper first points out that RCube is suitable as a candidate topology of DCNs for edge computing. Three transmission types are among core and edge servers based on the demand for applications' computation and instant response. We then employ protection routing to analyze the transmission failure of RCube DCNs. Unlike traditional protection routing, which only tolerates a single link or node failure, we use the multi-protection routing scheme to improve fault-tolerance capability. To configure a protection routing in a network, according to Tapolcai's suggestion, we need to construct two completely independent spanning trees (CISTs). A logic graph of RCube, denoted by $L$-$RCube(n,m,k)$, is a network with a recursive structure. Each basic building element consists of $n$ core servers and $m$ edge servers, where the order $k$ is the number of recursions applied in the structure. In this paper, we provide algorithms to construct $\min\{n,\lfloor(n+m)/2\rfloor\}$ CISTs in $L$-$RCube(n,m,k)$ for $n+m\geqslant 4$ and $n>1$. From a combination of the multiple CISTs, we can configure the desired multi-protection routing. In our simulation, we configure up to 10 protection routings for RCube DCNs. As far as we know, in past research, there were at most three protection routings developed in other network structures. Finally, we summarize some crucial analysis viewpoints about the transmission efficiency of DCNs with heterogeneous edge-core servers from the simulation results.