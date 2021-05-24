newsbreak-logo
TESCAN Announces New Delayering Capability for Unattended, Automated Failure Analysis

TESCAN USA Inc.
Azom.com
Cover picture for the articleTESCAN ORSAY HOLDING a.s. announces the release of the new TESCAN Delayering module that enables automated gas-assisted top-down delayering using TESCAN SOLARIS X and AMBER X Plasma focused ion beam (FIB) instruments. TESCAN Delayering supports physical failure analysis through the combination of inert Xe plasma FIB ions and unique, proprietary gas chemistries that have been developed specifically for today’s advanced technology nodes, creating artifact-free, site-specific trenches—with maximum planarity and homogeneity and without altering a device’s electrical properties—for rapid access to deeply buried features or defects.

