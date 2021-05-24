newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Corporations Encourage Employee Vaccination but Stop Short of Mandates

By Anna Almendrala
californiahealthline.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany of the companies with the largest number of employees say they’ll do almost anything to encourage their employees to get vaccinated. But a survey of some of them found that none would be inclined to mandate shots as a condition for holding a job. Almost all 15 companies surveyed...

californiahealthline.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Gupta
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Frank Luntz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Workers#Public Entities#Tax Incentives#Financial Incentives#Cvs Health#Kroger#Ibm#Johns Hopkins University#Stanford University#Americans#Kff#Kaiser Family Foundation#De Beaumont Foundation#Center For Law#Dartmouth College#University Of Kentucky#Gop#Khn#Harvard#Kaiser Health News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Health Insurance
News Break
Uber
News Break
FDA
News Break
Starbucks
Related
Public Healthmprnews.org

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?

Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?. Yes, with some exceptions. Experts say U.S. employers can require employees to take safety measures, including vaccination. That doesn't necessarily mean you would get fired if you refuse, but you might need to sign a waiver or agree to work under specific conditions to limit any risk you might pose to yourself or others.
Pharmaceuticalschaindrugreview.com

CVS announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health announced on Thursday that beginning June 1, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand fun and exciting prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
PharmaceuticalsMedicalXpress

The potential role of vaccine certificates in the next phase of the pandemic

The CDC says that fully vaccinated individuals can resume many day-to-day activities without a mask, leading many states and businesses to rescind year-long mask mandates. The news brought renewed attention to the idea of vaccine certificates, sometimes referred to as "passports," a digital version of a person's COVID-19 vaccination card that provides an easy way to prove vaccination.
Public Healthkhn.org

Viewpoints: US Health Care Needs Ransomware Protection; Bill 3752 Provides Texans Affordable Healthcare

Editorial pages tackle these public health topics. The hack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline has most Americans worried about threats to the nation's computer network. According to a recent survey by Rasmussen Reports, 85 percent of Americans are at least "somewhat concerned" about the safety of the nation's computer infrastructure.Their concerns are not idle ones—they exist across vital sectors of the economy. Over the last decade, the health care industry has become increasingly vulnerable to ransomware attacks like the one we've just been through in the energy sector. Experts have been raising the alarm but thus far their warning cries have not received the attention they deserve. (Peter Roff, 5/26)
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

We need tax codes that encourage responsible corporate behavior

The White House continues to receive heavy pushback on the proposed corporate tax hike that accompanies President Biden ’s infrastructure spending plan. Given the substantial resistance that Biden’s proposal has received, it seems highly unlikely that it will pass in its current form. Instead of raising the corporate rate, we should ensure that all companies pay their fair share, prioritize tax collection enforcement and incorporate strategic tax policies that encourage responsible corporate behavior.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: House Democrats pressure Biden to expand Medicare | Intel community: Competing COVID-19 origin theories not 'more likely than the other' | WHO: Africa in 'urgent need' of 20 million second vaccine doses

Welcome to Thursday’s Overnight Health Care. If you’re itching to get away and will be vaccinated by late June, you might consider boarding the first cruise ship to get CDC approval to sail with paying customers: the Celebrity Edge. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and...
Public HealthPLANetizen

Returning to the Office: Will Vaccinations Be Required?

"A Gallup poll from last month showed that 51 percent of U.S. workers are still working from home," writes Renuka Rayasam in the POLITICO Nightly newsletter on May 25. "But as we approach summer, with half of U.S. adults fully vaccinated, the company-wide emails are rolling in: Planning our return to the office."
Public Healtharcamax.com

C-Force: Study Finds Trust in our Public Health System Eroding

According to a new February report from the Urban Institute and Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, "36% of nonelderly adults and 29% of children in the U.S. have delayed or foregone doctor care" during the COVID-19 pandemic. As noted by Healthcare Dive's Ron Shinkman, "of those who put off care, more than three-quarters had one or more chronic health conditions and one in three said the result of not getting treatment was worsening health or limiting their ability to work and perform regular daily activities."
Healthleadstories.com

Fact Check: In Most Of The United States It Is NOT Illegal For A Private Business To Ask For Proof Of Vaccination

Is it illegal for businesses to ask for proof of vaccination or to require proof of vaccination as a condition of entry? Furthermore -- if a private business owner or employee were to ask for proof of vaccination would that constitute a violation of the protection of a person's rights guaranteed by the Fourth Amendment to the Constitution or by Civil Rights Act, and could the punishment for that "crime" include life in prison or the death penalty? No, that's not true: The legislation cited in the meme does not apply to private business owners. The Fourth Amendment applies to actions by the government, not private citizens or private businesses. The Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Legal complexities presented by the COVID-19 pandemic may be addressed in new legislation in the future, and several states have already taken action, but the meme misrepresents the application and protections of important federal legislation and inappropriately applies it to private businesses setting their own guidelines.
Public HealthNECN

HIPAA Explained: Can a Business or Employer Ask for Proof of Vaccination?

With mask orders ending and COVID restrictions lifting for fully vaccinated people, many are wondering what is and isn't allowed when it comes to requesting proof of vaccination. Some are questioning if requiring proof of vaccination violates HIPAA, or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. HIPAA is...
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Biden's DHS weakening the STOP Act encourages opioid traffickers

The Biden administration spiked the football about their handling of the coronavirus pandemic and reaching their goals on getting Americans vaccinated. However, at the same time, they are proposing regulations which would further harm a vulnerable group suffering through the pandemic — opioid users. The Biden administration is attempting to...
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here are the companies requiring employees to get vaccinated

As vaccinations taper going into summer, employers are considering several ways to encourage their workforce to get inoculated against COVID-19. Nearly two-thirds of U.S. employers plan to require employers to produce proof of vaccination, according to a survey from Arizona State University with support from the Rockefeller Foundation. “Employers can...
Washington StatePosted by
MyNorthwest

Washington now asking businesses to prove mask-less workers are vaccinated

Washington state is now requiring businesses to make sure employees are vaccinated against COVID-19 before they can work without a mask. Two weeks ago, when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks both indoors and outdoors, many businesses were quick to drop their masking rules. Washington state adopted those same recommendations as well, though individual businesses and counties are allowed to continue requiring masks if they so choose.