newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Golf: Phil Mickelson Makes History

By Bradley Walker
ngscsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was great to see Phil Mickelson win the 2021 PGA Championship at the age of 50. He became the oldest player ever to win a major. The last time he won one was eight years ago in 2013. It shows that age does not matter when it comes to sports. Especially the game of golf. With the right workout regimen and mental focus, anyone can win the game of golf. Mickelson said earlier in the week that he was performing mediation which has helped him focus. What I saw is that Mickelson was able to conquer the Ocean Couse at Kiawah Island. His short game has been the strength of his game for all his career. He was also able to keep the ball in play off the tee this tournament. It was just as cool to see Tiger Woods win the Masters in 2019.

ngscsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Jack Nicklaus
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Tournament#Golf Course#Golf Ball#Ocean Couse#Famer Tom Brady#Kiawah Island#The Game#Congratulations#Knee Surgery#Time#Key Shots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Phil Mickelson accepts special exemption into U.S. Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson is officially playing his hometown U.S. Open. The USGA announced Friday that it had extended a special exemption to Phil Mickelson for the June 17-20 championship at Torrey Pines in Mickelson's native San Diego, and that Mickelson had accepted the invite. “Winning the U.S. Open has been a...
GolfFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Burns leads at Byron Nelson

McKINNEY, Texas – Now that Sam Burns has figured out how to turn an early lead into a victory, it's already time to try again. Burns birdied six of his last eight holes Friday for a 10-under 62 and a two-stroke lead over Alex Noren at 17 under after the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Mickelson Gets Exemption Into U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson is a U.S. Open victory short of the Career Grand Slam, but wasn’t qualified to play in the 121st version of our national championship near his home on the South Course at Torrey Pines in La Jolla on June 17-20. However, Mickelson has received and accepted a special...
TennisArkansas Online

Off the Wire

Phil Mickelson is assured of at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, but he's not without merit. He has won five majors -- all of them except the U.S. Open -- to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour. He has been eligible for every U.S. Open dating to 1994, but the 50-year-old Mickelson has fallen out of the top 100 in the world ranking. He had said in February 2020, a month before golf shut down because of the pandemic, that he would not accept an exemption. He was prepared to go through 36-hole qualifying on June 7, a week before the U.S. Open returns to Torrey Pines in his hometown of San Diego. He holds the U.S. Open record with six runner-up finishes.
NFLPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Update on the latest sports

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Thousands of retired Black professional football players, their families and supporters are demanding an end to the controversial use of “race-norming” to determine which players are eligible for payouts in the NFL’s $1 billion settlement of brain injury claims. Former Washington running back Ken Jenkins and his...
Los Angeles, CAAntelope Valley Press

Talking Points

INDIANAPOLIS — Colton Herta, a Santa Clarita native, is not going to drive in Formula One or for Roger Penske or Chip Ganassi or anywhere but Andretti Autosport for now. The 21-year-old star signed a two-year contract extension inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway press box Friday, ending speculation he could move to Formula One or another IndyCar team next season.
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Golf Glance: Phil Mickelson goes for double dip; LPGA returns to Match Play

Field Level Media's Golf Glance provides weekly news and storylines from each of the major North American golf tours. LAST TOURNAMENT: PGA Championship (Phil Mickelson) THIS WEEK: Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas, May 27-30 Course: Colonial Country Club (Par 70, 7,209 yards) Purse: $7.5M (Winner: $1.35M) Defending Champion: Daniel...
Texas StateESPN

PGA Tour returns to Texas as LPGA heads to Las Vegas

Course: Colonial CC. Yardage: 7,209. Par: 70. Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner's share: $1,250,000. Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel). Saturday, 2-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5:30-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 1:30-2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 2-6:30 p.m. (CBS). Defending champion: Daniel Berger. FedEx Cup leader: Bryson DeChambeau. Last week: Phil Mickelson won...
Golfwestplainsdailyquill.net

PGA apologizes to Mickelson, Koepka for fans on final hole

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh has apologized to winner Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for fans rushing onto the 18th hole at the PGA Championship on Sunday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Golfledburyreporter.co.uk

PGA boss apologises to Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka for unruly fans

The head of the PGA of America has apologised to champion Phil Mickelson and runner-up Brooks Koepka after they were mobbed by fans on the 18th fairway at the US PGA Championship. The playing partners were surrounded by spectators when Mickelson hit a superb approach to the 18th, with the...
GolfTODAY.com

Phil Mickelson becomes oldest winner of a major golf tournament

Not sure what to get for Father's Day? Snag up to 90% off clothes, tech and more. Fans are still smiling after Phil Mickelson's extraordinary victory at the PGA Championship Sunday. At the age of 50, he became the oldest major champion ever. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY from Coral Gables, Florida.
Golfgolfmonthly.com

The Stats Behind Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship Win

The Stats Behind Phil Mickelson’s PGA Championship Win. Phil Mickelson entered the record books on Sunday with his age-defying victory at the PGA Championship. Despite being a month away from his 51st birthday, Mickelson unleashed a series of “bombs” off the tee while displaying his usual deft touch around the greens to pick up the Wanamaker trophy for the second time.
GolfDetroit News

Friday's golf: Mickelson changes his mind, accepts exemption to US Open

Phil Mickelson is assured at least one more crack at the major that has given him the most heartache. He accepted a special exemption Friday to play the U.S. Open. Mickelson becomes the first player since Vijay Singh in 2010 to receive an exemption without having won the U.S. Open, and he’s not without merit. He has won five majors – all of them except the U.S. Open – to go along with his 44 victories on the PGA Tour.
Detroit, MICrain's Detroit Business

Phil Mickelson to join Rocket Mortgage Classic lineup

The field for the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit has gotten a major boost, with news that World Golf Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and fellow major championship winners Patrick Reed and Webb Simpson will join the lineup. Thursday's announcement comes just days after Mickelson won the PGA Championship, becoming...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson set to "PUT EVERYTHING" into winning US Open at Torrey Pines

Phil Mickelson has vowed to "put everything" into winning the US Open at Torrey Pines in June, a course located in his home city of San Diego, California. The 50-year-old received a special exemption to play in the tournament, as he was unlikely to qualify and he will now have the opportunity to win his first US Open.