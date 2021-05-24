Make the Spanish G&T Your Own
The distinctive gintónica has embedded itself stateside as a voluminous, highly customizable show drink. The Spanish Gin & Tonic never went away. A blockbuster drink in the United States about a decade ago, Spain’s gintónica was noted for voluminous balloon glasses (copas de balón) filled with specialty gins, artisanal tonics and a garden’s worth of garnishes. Though it has taken a back seat to flashier drinks, it held steady on many menus, and lends itself to customization at home.punchdrink.com