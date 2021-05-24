Make the Spanish G&T Your Own

My adventure in discovery Chinese cuisine (like this recipe for addictive Chili Crisp) is continuing with these Steamed Scallion Flower Buns (Hua Juan). A humble steamed bun – I would say very similar in taste to a bao bun – but as you can see from the photos these are really pretty buns. The buns are much easier to make than it looks and freeze so well. Just take them out and place in the microwave for 15 seconds or so and they are fluffy and light.