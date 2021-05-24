Molkki 24th May 2021 full episode written update: Sakshi or Purvi – Who will Virender choose?

We have come with the written update of Colors TV’s “Molkki” serial. The episode starts with Sakshi as she gets upset when she sees that Manas is sharing his secrets with Purvi instead of her. Sakshi leaves from there after seeing this. Purvi goes behind her and tries to make her understand that he is not close to her that much as he was very small when she left the house. She says to her that after some time he will be comfortable with her. Sakshi says to her that she understands. Purvi tells her that Manas is going to become a joker in the competition and moves from there.