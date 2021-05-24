newsbreak-logo
Molkki 24th May 2021 full episode written update: Sakshi or Purvi – Who will Virender choose?

By Kritika Kumari
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have come with the written update of Colors TV’s “Molkki” serial. The episode starts with Sakshi as she gets upset when she sees that Manas is sharing his secrets with Purvi instead of her. Sakshi leaves from there after seeing this. Purvi goes behind her and tries to make her understand that he is not close to her that much as he was very small when she left the house. She says to her that after some time he will be comfortable with her. Sakshi says to her that she understands. Purvi tells her that Manas is going to become a joker in the competition and moves from there.

Barrister Babu, 22 May 2021, Today’s Episode, Written Update, Anirudh Ousted By Thakuma!

Currently, the show is grabbing the attention of the audiences with its twists and challenges in the life of Bondita creating by Thakumaa and the way Anirudh is trying to solve her problems is like a cherry on the cake. Anirudh wears the attire of a woman so that he can live with Bondita in the house of Thakumaa and teaches her and the fans like this new get-up of Anirudh. Many twists and surprises are featuring in the upcoming episodes and from these let’s unfold one twist in front of you.
Punyashlok Ahilya Bai 18th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Ahilya Spots Traitors

Hello entertainers we are present here with the written update of the historical serial “Punyashlok Ahilya Bai” on 18th May 2021. The show is quite interesting to watch as the show is raising the social issue which was prominent at that time the freedom and the need for women’s education. Ahilya is constantly trying to get the right to education and she is trying hard for it but many hurdles are interrupting her goal. From the past few episodes, we are watching her struggle but it seems like her struggle are finally coming to an end.
Ishq Par Zor Nahin, 17th May 2021, Written Update, Ishqi-Ahaan to be married on the wedding pavilion?

Here we are with a written episode update of “Ishq Par Zor Nahi” on 17th May 2021. The episode begins with Ishqui is drunk and she uses to enjoy over here and there, Later Sarala aunty comes there and she uses to taunt her but Ishiqui goes to her and asks why is she hate her this much? I know I’m poor and not match your standard but I’m not that bad which you are thinking of me. Ishiqi uses to hug and then she puts Srala’s hand on her head.
Mr. And Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3 15 May 2021 full episode: Buzzer Task and Elimination Updates!

Here we are with a written episode update of the most entertaining reality show “Mr. and Mrs. Chinnathirai Season 3” of 15th May 2021. The episode is gonna be jammed with numerous tasks in which participants have to perform along with their partners. All the contestants tonight ‘are gonna be set the stage ‘at hilarious strings. They are ready to give their best performances in the challenges so that they can get the immunity tonight and save themselves from the upcoming elimination.
SHAKTI 19th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Harak Outsmart Angel!

In the new episode, you are going to see Simran and Daljeet having a conversation as he states that she doesn’t need to show her relation with him to anyone as she goes on address Veeran as Nanu as Angel is asking them that why has he brought Simran to the place as he says that he doesn’t need to ask anyone in order to bring her here and further questions her.
Qurbaan Hua 21 May 2021 Written Episode Update: Gajala New Master Plan For Shlok

Hello entertainers, hope you are doing good and safe at your home, we are back with another written update of your favorite serial titled “Qurbaan Hua” of 21st May 2021. The show is going well and the love story is quite interesting to watch and highly liked by the audiences. The plot of the story is revolving around Chahat and Neel who previously wanted to destroy the lives of families due to a misunderstanding and in this order, both get married to each other. With time their anger and harness is faded away and both fall in love with each other.
Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye 21 May 2021 Written Episode Update: Veer Comes To Amrit’s Rescue!

Hello entertainers, we are back with another fascinating written update of your favorite pre-independence concept-based show “Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye” of 21st May 2021. Though the concept is new, the serial storyline is very much similar to the other stories of the serials. The lives of Ashma, Veer and Randheer are entangled together and audiences love to watch the love fight of Veer and Ashma. In today’s episode, we will see that Veer will ask Amrit to write his name on her hand. Will Amrit write Veer’s name in her hand? Let’s find out below and unfold the upcoming twist of today’s episode.
Pandya Store, 25th May 2021, Today’s Episode, Written Update, Shiva Falls In Love With Raavi!

Hey guys, hope you all are doing good and safe at your home and excited to know the next written update of your favorite serial “Pandya Store” of 25th May 2021. The show is quite popular amongst the audiences and they do not forget to watch every single episode of the serial. The serial successfully connects the audience with its storyline and they enjoy every bit of its drama. So without wasting further time let’s watch what new is cooking inside the story for the entertainment purpose of the audiences. The story begins with Dhara who is saying you are coming at this time to return my saree and you know very well that this saree is my gift and Gautama gifted it to me.
Sasural Simar Ka 2 20th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Aarav Agree About Geetanjali’s Decision

The episode begins with Aarav is still in guilt and goes to Badi Maa for the apologies. Badi Maa tells him that I can u understand that you are guilty and I have to forgive you, I hope you will never going to repeat this mistake ever again. Later she tells him that “I have found a girl for you.” Aarav is to her in between and says I don’t wanna know the name of any girl as I’m okay with your choice, will accept her with all my heart.”
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, 19th May 2021, Written Update, Shaurya and Anokhi marrige Twist!

The episode begins with Anokhi as she goes away from Shaury when she sees everyone is around him for taking care of him. Anokhi stands in a corner. Devi asks Shaurya if he is fine or not. Aastha comes to Anokhi and says her to meet Shaurya but she says to her that he is with him. Shaurya comes outside along with his family and sees Anokhi there. He steps forward to her but Shagun comes there and takes him with her in the car. Everyone stands stunned.
Mere Sai 20th May 2021 written update: Sai Provides His Counsel

In the new episode, you are going to see Rambha who is shell shocked after seeing Rama as her eyes got widen up and she is also pretty shocked as Sai is stating that the promise that the lady made to her has been fulfilled by the lady as she has raised that girl with a lot of affection and love and has fulfilled the promise that she made.
Sasural Simar Ka 2, 22 May 2021, Written Update, Simar Is Perturbed!

In the new episode of the serail, you are going to see Badi Maa who is trying to explain to Indu and Avinash that the situation is all fine and all of the misunderstandings are cleared for good and then tells them that we all should opt for a fresh start. Chitra is thinking to herself that the situation has no end to it but having a fresh start is still possible.
Ishq Par Zor Nahin, 18th May 2021, Written Update, Ishqi Rejected Mayank!

We have come with the written update of the Sony TV serial named “Ishq Par Zor Nahin”. The episode starts with Ahaan as he calls Mayak and asks him to come to the pool area because Ishqi’s condition is not good. He tells him that Sarla has also come there. Mayank says to him that he is busy with some other work and asks her to handle it. He asks if he is coming or he came to take him. Mayank says he is coming. Savitri also leaves thereafter Mayank. Mayank thinks again Ishqi saved Sonu from him. Mayank says sorry to Sarla and holds Ishqi.
Mere Sai Today’s Episode 25th May 2021 Written Update: Chandra Get A Chance To Rectify Her Mistake

In the new episode of the serial, you are going to see Lakshmikant as he is seeing pointing at his house, Rama is thinking to himself that Azoba has been sent by her for some or the other reason and he is thinking that what could be the reason, Everyone has been thinking about the decoration that is going to be done for Dwarkamai for tomorrow and also everyone giving a thought to what to cook on this special occasion.
Sasural Simar Ka 2 25th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Reema Faces Dilemma

The episode begins with a lot of confusion in Simar’s life. Badi Simar wants to make her a daughter in law but it isn’t that easy. While the episode starts with it telling everyone about the wedding update and Badi Simar is getting worried as she knows the truth and this is making her tensed and upset. The wedding date has been fixed.
Qurbaan Hua 26th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Chahat Stops Neel’s Wedding!

The episode begins with Neel as he says to Alka that Dua will stay with them. Alka feels bad hearing him but didn’t say anything to him thinking that she can’t deny it. Shlok comes to them and says Neel and Chahat are their parents so they should get married. Shlok says that she wants them to call their parents. Neel hugs Shlok emotionally. Shlok says that from now he will call Daddy. Neel denies marrying Chahat. Shlok gets upset hearing him. Naveli says to Chahat now that she knows the whole truth so she should stop Neel’s marriage with Alka.
Bawara Dil 26th May 2021 Today’s Episode Written Update: Romance Blossoms Between Shiva-Siddhi!

Bawra Dil is the most entertaining and highly cherished serial, audience is appreciating the content of the serial and they are curious to get the update of the upcoming episode. Hence, here we are to keep you updated with the written episode of “Bawara Dil” of 26 May 2021. In tonight’s episode, we will ging to see that love birds are getting to know each other more and more. While we will see how Shiva will going to help Siddhi in the kitchen.
Pandya Store Today’s 26th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Dhara Save From Masterplan Dhara!

One more astonishing episode of “Pandya Store” is ready with its script to increase the excitement of its fans. We are here to provide you a written update of the serial before its telecast so that our readers no need to wait for that much. A lot of conspiracy is happening in the serial and the watchers are like to watch it. The storyline of the serial is unique to watch which draws attention. So without wasting more time let, ‘s begin with the update of the written episode, The serial begins with Suman who is trying to find out the truth and asks Dhara to tell her everything.