How To Avoid Burnout & Thrive In Marketing with Jeff Schmitz & Kage Spatz
First, focusing on the customer buying journey AND the seller’s journey has been an extremely important marketing strategy for us. It might seem self-explanatory, but you’d be surprised how many marketers in this industry tend to forget about the seller’s journey when they’re promoting new products and solutions. Last month, we actually launched a new digital marketing tool called our Solutions Pathway, as a means of supporting our partners during the seller’s journey. It’s a learning pathway that they can take at their own pace and is full of FAQs, demo videos, and other information meant to guide them when selecting and configuring products.thriveglobal.com