County Vs. City

An article in the April 29 edition of The Transylvania Times presented the proposed budget for Transylvania County. There are several troubling aspects in that proposal. Currently, fire departments in the county are primarily funded via a separate tax for each fire district. The proposed budget would change this source of funding by increasing the general county tax to cover the majority of funding for county fire departments. Currently, the City of Brevard is not part of a county fire district; it has its own fire department, which is funded via city taxes.