Stakeholder collaboration will assist firms and society thrive

In the first two editions of the CGD/Gui2de Future of Development seminar series, our look at the big ideas that have the potential to reshape the face of development over the next decades, we examined how the adoption of digital technologies could change the way farmers receive and engage with information, and in turn their agricultural and marketing practices; and the importance of large government investments in public health for the pursuit of better health outcomes. The third edition, featuring Atif Mian and Jing Cai, was a little different: it started with Atif providing a stark warning on what not to do, before he and Jing made the case for how financial markets can be effectively marshalled in support of the productivity-enhancing investments that are crucial for economic development.