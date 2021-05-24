newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Realme Telephones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 4 days ago

Realme is reportedly working on bringing two new phones to the market. It recently teased the arrival of a new phone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. A fresh leak now suggests that the company is also working on another phone that will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. And the two phones are now anticipated to launch on June 18. The leak claims that the phones were to be launched at the Realme event scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, but their debut has now been moved to June.

shepherdgazette.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Qualcomm Snapdragon#Soc#Soc#Gpu#Realme Telephones#Digital Chat Station#G Soc#Qualcomm Sensing Hub#Isp#Google News#Company#Chinese Tipster#Market#June#Offers#Triple Images#870 Socs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Qualcomm
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesUbergizmo

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G Aims To Boost Premium Phones

Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 778G 5G, a new mobile computing platform that will complement its existing offering in the premium market, possibly at a -very slightly- lower price tier. This new processor is manufactured using a 6nm semiconductor process, whereas the 780G 5G is a 5nm chip. We are...
Electronicsshepherdgazette.com

Realme Watch 2 Professional, Buds Wi-fi 2, Pocket Bluetooth Speaker to Launch on Could 20

Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker, Realme Buds Wireless 2, and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will launch in Malaysia on May 20. Realme shared the development through its Malaysia Facebook page. The launch will be part of the company’s AIoT Sports Launch event that will be livestreamed on the company’s Facebook page. Realme launched the Realme Watch 2 in Malaysia late last month and now it’s bringing a Pro variant to the country as well.
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

Poco M3 Professional 5G Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Forward of Could 19 Launch

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The company shared the development through a tweet from its POCO Global account. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be unveiled on May 19 and will be an upgraded version of the Poco M3 that was launched in November last year and eventually made its way to the Indian market in February this year. The Xiaomi sub-brand has teased a few specifications of Poco M3 Pro 5G ahead of its global launch, and the phone is expected to come to India as well.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

POCO M3 Pro 5G launched with Dimensity 700 SoC, 90Hz display

POCO M3 launched about six months ago, and now the upgrade to the phone has arrived globally in the form of M3 Pro 5G. The latest device is more or less similar to its sibling – with subjective design changes. The phone gets a vertical triple camera setup and a slightly different 3D curved back design bearing the mirror-reflective coating. There is a contoured rectangular patch near the lens encapsulating the POCO logo inside. This styling change is clearly targeted toward young technophiles.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

HONOR 50 series tipped to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon SM7325 chipset

The HONOR 50 series is in the news for quite a while now. Ahead of the lineup’s launch, its features have started to emerge on the internet via leaks and certifications. But we are yet to learn more about these smartphones. That said, earlier today, a reliable tipster revealed one of the chipsets powering the HONOR 50 series.
Cell Phonesdroidholic.com

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G is a 6nm SOC with Adreno 642L GPU

A couple of months after announcing the Snapdragon 780G SOC, Qualcomm announced the Snapdragon 778G today, which, as the name suggests, is a slightly less powerful version of the 780G. The major differences include the 6nm manufacturing process compared to 5nm and Adreno 642L GPU compared to Adreno 642. Apart from these, there isn’t a massive difference between 778G and 780G since both have the same Kryo 670 CPU with the same arrangement of cores and clock speeds, the same X53 5G modem, triple ISP, WiFi 6E support, and more.
Cell Phonesshepherdgazette.com

iQoo Neo 5 Life Launch Date Set for Might 24, to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 144Hz Refresh Fee

IQoo Neo 5 Life will launch on May 24, the company has announced through a dedicated landing page and posts on Chinese microblogging website Weibo. It has also confirmed that iQoo Neo 5 Life will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Vivo sub-brand has teased a few specifications for the phone ahead of its launch. It will come with some tweaks over the regular iQoo Neo 5 that was launched in China back in March.
Technologygsmarena.com

Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 778G chipset

Back in March, Qualcomm brought its 5nm Snapdragon 780G chipset and now it’s bringing a slightly toned down version dubbed Snapdragon 778G. The major difference is that the 778G is built on a 6nm node instead of Samsung’s 5nm seen on the 780G. Snapdragon 778G. The new 778G brings a...
Electronicsgsmarena.com

Realme announces D - its smart home gadget brand launching on May 25

Realme’s TechLife division which focuses on AIoT devices has announced its own sub-brand called “D”. The newly announced brand will focus on a broad range of smart home devices. Realme is set to have a formal launch event next Tuesday on May 25, where we’ll see the first set of D-branded products.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will feature Snapdragon 888 SoC: Geekbench

Samsung is reported to launch the Galaxy S21 FE in August. The affordable variant of the Galaxy S21 series will be accompanied by the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3. Ahead of this smartphone’s launch, details of it have been surfacing on the internet for the past few months. The latest info about the handset confirms its chipset.
Cell Phonesmaktechblog.com

Samsung Galaxy F52 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC announced

Samsung has announced a new smartphone under its F series. The company has launched Samsung Galaxy F52 5G in China. The device is powered by Snapdragon 750G SoC and has 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy F52 5G features a 6.6 inch Full HD+ (2408 x 1080 pixels) 120Hz TFT LCD...
Cell Phonestheregister.com

Qualcomm promises 5G 6nm Snapdragon 778G chip in mid-range phones by summer

Qualcomm announced its Snapdragon 778G 5G system-on-chip for next generation mid-to-high-end smartphones at its annual 5G Summit, which kicked off on Wednesday. The component is expected to feature in upcoming Android-based handsets from Chinese manufacturers like Honor, iQOO, OPPO, Realme, and Xiaomi, as well as Motorola. The first shipments are expected by this summer.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Another leak points to OnePlus readying a phone without Snapdragon SoC

It looks like there's more evidence for a OnePlus device powered by a flagship MediaTek chipset. A leaker has corroborated a previous report that OnePlus is working on a MediaTek-powered phone. The phone is believed to be equipped with the Dimensity 1200 flagship SoC. OnePlus has relied on Snapdragon silicon...
Technologyklgadgetguy.com

realme narzo 30 launched in Malaysia: Priced at RM799

The realme narzo 30 has just been launched in the country; and it’s a follow up to last year’s narzo 20, which was a popular value gaming smartphone. This new iteration packs impressive improvements across the board; and according to realme, Malaysia is the first country to get the device as part of its global launch – lucky you, realme fans!