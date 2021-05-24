Realme Telephones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18

Poco M3 Pro 5G has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. The company shared the development through a tweet from its POCO Global account. Poco M3 Pro 5G will be unveiled on May 19 and will be an upgraded version of the Poco M3 that was launched in November last year and eventually made its way to the Indian market in February this year. The Xiaomi sub-brand has teased a few specifications of Poco M3 Pro 5G ahead of its global launch, and the phone is expected to come to India as well.