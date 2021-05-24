Realme Telephones With Snapdragon 778G and 870 SoCs Tipped to Launch on June 18
Realme is reportedly working on bringing two new phones to the market. It recently teased the arrival of a new phone equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. A fresh leak now suggests that the company is also working on another phone that will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. And the two phones are now anticipated to launch on June 18. The leak claims that the phones were to be launched at the Realme event scheduled for Tuesday, May 25, but their debut has now been moved to June.shepherdgazette.com