Italian politics has undergone radical change in the last year. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues, new Prime Minister Mario Draghi faces the challenge of leading a stable Government that can secure Italy's roadmap to freedom from the virus and overcome the related economic hardship. At the same time, two of the major parties in Italian politics, the Democratic Party and the Five Star Movement, have experienced ideological fragmentation and are seeking new political identities.