newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

China and US look to rekindle Paris bond to achieve web zero

By Sammy Edwards
shepherdgazette.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, two veteran diplomats met in Shanghai to renew a 20-year-old working relationship and hammer out the text of a sensitive joint communiqué. The communiqué in question — the joint US-China statement addressing the climate crisis — reconfirmed the two countries’ commitment to working together to meet the Paris climate goals. The two men who signed it — John Kerry, the US climate envoy, and his counterpart, Xie Zhenhua — are at the centre of hopes that the two countries can begin co-operating again to tackle climate change after the disruption of the Trump years.

shepherdgazette.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#European Union#Paris#Global Climate Change#Shanghai#Global Emissions#Villanova University#The Brookings Institution#Un#Eu#Defence#Beijing#Climate Negotiations#Climate Capital#Chief Climate Negotiator#Global Carbon Emissions#Success#Chinese Manufacturers#Net Zero Carbon Emissions#Abaca Reuters Kerry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Global Warming
News Break
United Nations
Country
China
Related
U.S. Politicsdtnpf.com

US, China Trade Talk

Here's a quick monitor of Washington farm and trade policy issues from DTN's well-placed observer. USDA To Work With Hog Plants That Will Need To Slow Line Speeds. USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the agency will not challenge a court ruling which vacated a portion of the “New Swine Slaughter Inspection System” (NSIS) relative to line speeds at hog processing plants.
Economyfintechzoom.com

China – China’s non-ferrous sector carbon emissions to peak after 2025 -assoc

China – China’s non-ferrous sector carbon emissions to peak after 2025 -assoc. China’s carbon emissions from the non-ferrous sector will peak some time after 2025, as a switch to recycled aluminium from electrolytic aluminium speeds up, an industry official said on Friday. China is the world’s largest producer of aluminium,...
Worldsamachar-news.com

EAM Jaishankar meets US NSA; discusses India-US partnership, Indo-Pacific, climate change

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan during which they held wide-ranging discussions and agreed that people-to-people ties and shared values are the foundation of the US-India strategic partnership that is helping to end the pandemic, supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific and providing global leadership on climate change.
WorldPosted by
WHIO Dayton

US, Britain seek new WHO look into COVID origins in China

GENEVA — (AP) — The United States and Britain are stepping up calls for the World Health Organization to take a deeper look into the possible origins of COVID-19, including a new visit to China where the first human infections were detected. WHO and Chinese experts issued a first report...
ChinaPosted by
TheStreet

CGTN: China Bids To Achieve Harmony Between Man And Nature

BEIJING, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dujiangyan water conservancy system, located in southwest China's Sichuan Province, has played an important role in flood control and irrigation on the Chengdu Plain over the past 2,000 years. &#160;. As the world's oldest water project still in operation, Dujiangyan is a vivid...
Foreign PolicyJanesville Gazette

Biden’s Asia czar says era of engagement with Xi’s China is over

The U.S. is entering a period of intense competition with China as the government running the world’s second-biggest economy becomes ever more tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the White House’s top official for Asia said Wednesday. “The period that was broadly described as engagement has come to an end,”...
Foreign Policyajot.com

US, China trade chiefs hold ‘candid’ talks in first call

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and China’s Vice Premier Liu He had a “candid” first conversation as the two sides try to resolve some of their differences on trade. The trade chiefs spoke Thursday morning in Beijing, China’s Ministry of Commerce said in a statement, and “conducted candid, pragmatic and...
Foreign PolicyLas Vegas Herald

US Ambassador Tai discuss trade relationship with China

Washington [US], May 27 (ANI): US Trade Representative Katherine Tai held a virtual meeting with her Chinese counterpart Liu He on Thursday morning (local time) and discussed the importance of the trade relationship between Washington and Beijing. During their candid exchange, Tai discussed the guiding principles of the Biden-Harris Administration's...
EconomyMetro International

China’s crypto crackdown speeds shift to central Asia, North America mining

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG (Reuters) -A crackdown by Beijing is rapidly accelerating a shift in focus by makers of machines that ‘mine’ cryptocurrencies like bitcoin from China to North America and Central Asia as Chinese clients face an uncertain future. China’s central government vowed to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trading...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Biden’s budget: Why investing in innovation is crucial to reach US climate goals

President Joe Biden’s first detailed federal budget is slated to be released on May 28, and it will include substantial increases in spending to fight climate change. An overview sent to Congress included US$10 billion in nondefense spending on clean energy innovation – a 35% increase over 2021. How Congress responds to the details coming out now, particularly the proposed investments in climate research and development, will be crucial to the nation’s and the world’s ability to lower emissions.
ChinaThe Jewish Press

How Dangerous Is China? An Interview with China Expert Gordon Chang

To many Americans, China is an exotic place, rich in history, and filled with industrious workers. Although China is run by a communist regime, many – perhaps most – Americans regard as perfectly harmless. Over the last decade or so, however, several experts have been warning that this attitude is...
Energy IndustryFort Wayne Journal Gazette

China's solar power role

BEIJING – The Biden administration's solar power ambitions are colliding with complaints the global industry depends on Chinese raw materials that might be produced by forced labor. A big hurdle is polysilicon, used to make photovoltaic cells for solar panels. The global industry gets 45% of its supply from Xinjiang,...
Public Healthshepherdgazette.com

China’s New Pandemic: A Bond Default Disaster

China was one of the first major countries to recover from the coronavirus-induced economic collapse—but at what cost? The country has taken on enormous levels of public and private debt, eased monetary policy, and issued billions of dollars in new bonds. Yet, as the world’s second-largest economy attempts to return to its pre-crisis glory days, Beijing could potentially deal with a new pandemic that could have a sweeping effect on financial markets at home and abroad: A bond default crisis. Once again, when China sneezes, the world catches a cold.